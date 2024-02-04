Back Purdue to cover spread against Wisconsin in Sunday’s Big Ten Battle in Madison

If you told me in the preseason that Wisconsin vs Purdue would be the Big Ten game of the year, I would’ve chuckled and talked about Sparty.

Instead, the Badgers are having a basketball renaissance.

Sure, they blew a monster road lead against Nebraska on Thursday, but they’re still 8-2 in Big Ten play with six Quad 1 wins.

Purdue is atop the Big Ten again after barely surviving Northwestern on Thursday, but the Boilermakers had an off-shooting night from the charity stripe, making only 29 of 46. The game probably wouldn’t have been as close if they made FTAs at their standard rate.

I’m betting Purdue sinks all its free buckets in a convincing road victory on Sunday, building a sizeable lead atop the conference standings as we enter the regular season’s final month.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

Purdue vs Wisconsin prediction: Analysis

Wisconsin fouls more than it should, ranking 135th in free-throw rate allowed. I’m unsure if Steven Crowl or Tyler Wahl can hang with Zach Edey down low without hacking him relentlessly.

But I’m more interested in Purdue’s perimeter offense for this handicap.

Wisconsin runs a compact pack-line defense – a la Tony Bennett at Virginia – which opposing offenses can shoot over the top of.

Meanwhile, Purdue leverages Edey’s dominance in the post to force double-teams, thus opening up the 3-point line for its sharpshooters. The Boilers rank in the top 60 nationally in Open 3 Rate, with Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Mason Gillis canning a combined 104 of their 231 longballs (45%).

Meanwhile, as alluded to, Wisco is vulnerable on the perimeter, ranking outside the top 260 nationally in Open 3 Rate allowed.

Wisconsin is a decent post-up defense, but I don’t think the Badgers are good enough to stymie Edey one-on-one. Those ever-important Boiler shots should be open.

On the other end of the court, Wisconsin funnels everything through the Crowl and Wahl in the post. But instead of leveraging them to open perimeter shooters, the Badgers run perimeter secondary actions – cuts and off-ball screens – to get leading scorer AJ Storr (16.5 points per game) in lanes.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Boilermakers boast a pretty good post-up defense, ranking 78th nationally in PPP allowed (.77). Even better, they run a drop-coverage defensive scheme – Edey sags toward the rim in ball-screen coverage – denying the rim altogether, allowing the fourth-fewest post-up possessions per game (1.9).

While Purdue struggles against secondary actions, it should be able to deter Wisconsin in the low block, shutting off its actions at the start.

The schematic matchup is good enough for Purdue to win this one, but I’m mainly betting on the Boilers because of projections.

All the predictive analytics sites I trust have Purdue as a significant road favorite, with ShotQualityBets projecting the Boilermakers as six-point favorites and EvanMiya as five-point.

It’s a significant discrepancy from the market pricing Wisconsin as a favorite because of the bounce-back spot off a loss and the Big Ten’s strong home-court advantage.

Still, I’m trusting the projections and schematics and taking Purdue to beat Wisconsin in Madison for the second consecutive time.

Purdue vs Wisconsin prediction: Pick

Purdue -2 (via DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.