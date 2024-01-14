Expect a high scoring affair between Rams and Lions Sunday night in NFC wild-card matchup

Of every wild card game entering the weekend, the one with the highest totals market was the Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions. All the best NFL betting sites had the same amount of 51.5 points for this game, and FanDuel had the best odds for the over with odds of -110.

I had a hard time picking my winner for this game, but when I saw the totals market I knew I had to pick the over. The stars have aligned for Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff to play for their old teams in a game I expect to be high scoring and thrilling.

Rams vs Lions prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

It makes sense why 51.5 points is the mark set by FanDuel and other sites. Detroit averaged the fifth most points per game (27.1) while Los Angeles averaged the eighth most (23.8). The Rams and Lions also finished 19th and 23rd in points per game allowed.

Stafford and the Rams are one of the more fun offenses we’ve seen in the last few years with Sean McVay cooking up the plays. Stafford is 1/4 of the superstar quartet including Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, and sensational rookie Puka Nacua.

Kupp is a household name due to his past heroics, but he took a backseat to Nacua. The 22 year old broke the rookie record for the most receptions and receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history with 105 catches and 1,486 yards.

As good as Stafford and his wide receivers are, Kyren Williams and the rushing attack is what McVay loves to lean into. After a lost rookie year in 2022, Williams scored 12 times on the ground and put up 1,144 yards on a five yard per tote average.

Similarly to Los Angeles, Detroit possesses an offense that’s fun to watch and can attack in many ways. The big question is Sam Laporta’s status, as the rookie tight end who caught 86 catches for 880 yards and ten scores is questionable with injury as of time of publish.

Otherwise, the have Amon-Ra St. Brown who put up a 1,515 yard season and ten touchdowns on 119 receptions. He’ll be counted on to do more if LaPorta can’t play, but Josh Reynolds and Jameson Williams are talented players who have chemistry with Goff too.

Expect more out of the rushing game led by Jahmyr Gibbs (945 yards and ten touchdowns on 5.2 YPC) and David Montgomery (1,015 yards and 23 touchdowns on 4.6 YPC). Detroit has arguably the NFL’s best offensive line as well.

As for the two defenses, both units have a handful of standout players such as Aaron Donald (Eight sacks) and Aidan Hutchinson (11.5 sacks). But both are incredibly young and inexperienced, making me believe they’re prone to giving up a lot of points in this affair.

Rams vs Lions prediction: Pick

Over 51.5 combined points on FanDuel (-110)

These two offenses have produced very few duds this year. Their consistency suggests more of the same in this game. Both teams have brilliant play callers and can win through the air or the ground.

Defense isn’t an expertise of other team. While some of the stars on each side to figure to make a big play or two, I don’t see it outweighing the explosivity Los Angeles and Detroit have.

While picking a winner is difficult for me, I have zero reservations about this game being a high scoring affair that’s highly entertaining.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.