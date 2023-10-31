In Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night, the Rangers secured a 3-1 victory over the Diamondbacks, taking a 2-1 series lead. However, the win came at a cost, as Max Scherzer (back tightness) left the game after just two innings, and Adolis Garcia (oblique) exited late in the game.

Despite these setbacks, the Rangers maintained their perfect road record this postseason, winning all nine games they have played away from Globe Life Field. They are now only two wins away from clinching their first World Series title in franchise history.

Let’s dive into some player props for Game 4.

Corey Seager Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110 at Draftkings)

While Seager has only recorded two hits in the three games so far, both were crucial two-run homers.

His home run in Game 1 tied the score in the ninth inning before Garcia secured the victory in extra innings. On Monday, his home run provided the Rangers with what turned out to be an insurmountable 3-0 lead.

Seager has reached this total-bases line in two of the three games in this series and in five of his last seven overall. In Game 4, the Diamondbacks will start Joe Mantiply as an opener, which sets up a lefty-on-lefty matchup for Seager in the first inning. He hit .314 against lefties during the regular season.

Seager is an extra base waiting to happen. He had two or more total bases in 55% of his games this season, with an average of 2.5 bases per game.

Evan Carter/Ketel Marte One-Hit Parlay (-121 at FanDuel)

We backed Carter for World Series MVP before the series began, and while he has work to do to get there, he has done a nice job in the first three games of getting on base. He has recorded a hit in each game, including two hits in Games 1 and 3. He’s hitting .417 (5-for-12) in the series, with two doubles and an RBI.

Carter, a left-handed batter like Seager, will face Mantiply in the first inning. Carter is 2-for-4 against the lefty in his career. The rookie’s recent hot streak is expected to earn him another start, especially with Mantiply as the opener and Robbie Grossman struggling with a .105 average this postseason.

No one is hotter than Ketel Marte, who is riding a 19-game hitting streak in postseason play, a new MLB record. He is hitting .333 with an impressive display of extra-base hits, including six doubles, a triple and a pair of home runs.

Marte excels against left-handed pitching, and in this game, he will face Andrew Heaney, whom he is 2-for-6 against with two home runs. While Heaney might not pitch deep into the game, Marte is expected to have two at-bats against him.

Both Carter and Marte have recorded hits in every game they have started this postseason. The implied odds of this parlay are -1400 (per props.cash), providing significant value at -121.

Christian Walker Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125 at DraftKings)

Walker has experienced some struggles during the postseason, hitting just .173 with a .641 OPS. However, he showed signs of emerging from his slump on Monday night with a double, which marked his second hit in two consecutive games and brought his total bases for the postseason to three.

Walker has had success against Heaney, hitting two home runs in just three career at-bats. He also hit left-handed pitching during the regular season, with 13 home runs in 141 at-bats and a .922 OPS.

While Walker’s postseason performance has been inconsistent, he may have found his stride at the right moment, with the Rangers trailing 2-1 in the series.

