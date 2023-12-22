Bet on Raptors to cover spread against Sixers as road underdogs in Friday night’s matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers have played terrific basketball this season, but still sit behind the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

The Sixers put their 19-8 record on the line tonight at Wells Fargo Center as they welcome in the Toronto Raptors, who seek their fourth road win of the year.

Toronto’s second-half rally against Denver on Wednesday fell short in a 113-104 home setback. The Raptors trailed by 17 points at halftime but cut the deficit down to five points in the fourth quarter before the Nuggets pulled away.

The 76ers have won seven of their last eight games, capped off by a 127-113 home triumph over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Philadelphia cashed as four-point favorites against a Minnesota team that owns the best record in the Western Conference.

Raptors vs 76ers predictions: Analysis

Last season’s MVP Joel Embiid is playing out of his mind right now by torching the Wolves for 51 points, which is on the heels of 42- and 40-point efforts the previous two games.

The Raptors have lost five straight meetings with the 76ers since 2022, including a pair of defeats this season.

Philadelphia won at Toronto in late October, 114-107, as five-point favorites, while the 76ers topped the Raptors at home in November, 114-99. Raptors forward Pascal Siakam struggled in both games by scoring 11 and 10 points in the two losses.

The Raptors are 0-3 in their last three road games, as this marks the second time this season Toronto is an underdog of eight points or more.

Philadelphia does have Toronto’s number, but this is a tough scheduling spot for the 76ers, who are coming off the Minnesota win and travel to Miami on Christmas Day.

Let’s back the Raptors here with the points to break through against the 76ers.

Raptors vs 76ers predictions: Pick

Pick: Raptors +8

