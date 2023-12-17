Back Ravens to cover against the Jaguars in Sunday night showdown

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off two straight losses, including a four point loss to the Cleveland Browns. At 8-5, they saw the Baltimore Ravens continue to further their lead in the AFC’s race to the No. 1 seed by advancing to 10-3 after defeating the Los Angeles Rams.

Following their two game losing streak, the hosting Jaguars are three point underdogs in this game. I’m backing the Ravens to win by more than three and further cement themselves as the class of the conference. The sportsbook I’m using is BetMGM, where the odds are -115 for Baltimore to cover.

Read about the best NFL betting sites to place your bets on

Ravens vs Jaguars prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

The Ravens are winners of five straight and are one of the most complete teams in the NFL. Lamar Jackson belongs as a top five MVP frontrunner in my eyes and is helping his team lead the NFL in rushing yards (157.1 per game).

Jackson’s passing statistics might not worthy of an MVP frontrunner. But offensive coordinator Todd Monken has excelled at keeping Jackson a dangerous ground threat while balancing out the pass and run more than in recent years.

It helps that rookie Zay Flowers has been superb all season and Odell Beckham Jr. has looked more like his old self in the back half of the season. Even without Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely has stepped up as a reliable pass-catcher for Jackson.

As lethal as their fourth ranked scoring offense is, their second ranked scoring defense is what’s made this team legitimate contenders. This group has few weaknesses when healthy with their star-studded and well coached unit under Mike MacDonald.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

On Jacksonville’s side, it was surprising to see Trevor Lawrence play last week given his high ankle sprain. Lawrence has had a good but not great season in my eyes. His three touchdown and three interception game last week is an example of what I mean.

Lawrence’s mobility and health will be tested, as his offensive line didn’t do him any favors last week. I expect Lawrence to look to get rid of the ball quick to his playmakers including Evan Engram who has finally burst onto the scene the last two weeks.

Travis Etienne is the player I’ll be watching most closely. If there’s one area Baltimore isn’t as great at as other areas defensively, it’s in run defense. While Etienne has been quiet the last few weeks, he could be due for a big game.

Defensively is where the Jaguars are boom or bust. Josh Allen is an elite pass rusher, but the rest of their team goes through highs and lows. They’ve surrendered 31 points in the last two games.

Ravens vs Jaguars prediction: Pick

Ravens to cover -3 point spread on BetMGM (-115)

In order for Jacksonville to cement themselves as a team for me to take seriously in the playoffs, this is a win they need to have. Unfortunately for them, Baltimore is in rhythm and has continued to improve each week.

I don’t think the Jaguars’ defense will be able to control the Jaguars. But I fully expect Baltimore’s defense to limit the Jaguars. I understand the spread being three points, but I see Baltimore as a tier above their AFC counterpart.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.