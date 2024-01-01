Bet on Alabama to outlast Michigan in CFP semifinal game at the Rose Bowl Monday

Michigan and Alabama will meet in the Rose Bowl with a spot in the National Championship on the line. The two college football powerhouses took very different routes to get to Monday’s semifinal and the betting market is having a very difficult time separating these two sides.

Michigan has been the betting favorite since the game was scheduled, but the spread sits at just 1.5 points at the time of writing. The total originally opened at 46 points and has ticked down to 45.

CFP Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan prediction: Analysis

It should never be a surprise to see Alabama in the College Football Playoff but if you think back to September it’s hard to believe that the Crimson Tide are here. Alabama lost to Texas in its second game of the season, benched quarterback Jaden Milroe and then struggled mightily to beat South Florida in Week 3. Head coach Nick Saban even seemed resigned to the fact that this would be a rebuilding year for the Tide.

But Saban’s decision to bench Milroe turned out to be a stroke of genius as the sophomore signal-caller found his footing and led the Tide to an SEC Championship.

Milroe’s ability to keep plays alive with his feet and hit the deep pass make him quite a handful to stop, but you’re going to hear all about the Michigan defense before this game. The Wolverines led the country in points allowed, fourth in yards per play and second in passing yards allowed per contest.

But as good as this Michigan defense has been, it’s fair to question where those numbers would be if the Wolverines had a tougher schedule. Michigan was stout against Penn State and Ohio State, but those were the only two heavyweights on the calendar for Jim Harbaugh’s team.

» READ MORE: Top 10 players to watch in the College Football Playoff

Milroe will be the first elite dual-threat quarterback that this defense will have faced this campaign and you have to wonder how they’ll cope with Alabama’s explosiveness. The offenses in the Big Ten are much more methodical and possession-oriented, so this represents a major change of pace for the No. 1 team in the country.

Alabama’s defense also posted some strong numbers — they finished 18th in yards per play — but the Tide did it against a much tougher schedule that featured some of the country’s best offenses. The Crimson Tide put a cap on their season by holding Georgia to just 78 yards rushing on 31 carries in the SEC Championship.

The Tide’s pass rush should also apply plenty of pressure on J.J. McCarthy, who will need to make big plays in this game to keep up with the Alabama offense. Michigan will want to establish the run and they have the horses to be a handful, but at some point McCarthy will need to be a difference-maker and that’s just not his game.

This game should be a contrast in styles, but in the end it’s Alabama’s big-play ability that should be the difference and propel the Tide to the National Championship.

CFP Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan prediction: Pick

The Bet: Alabama +105 (DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.