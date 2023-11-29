Bet on St. Joseph’s to cover as double-digit underdog against Villanova in Big 5 matchup

We’ve got more Philadelphia Five action as Saint Joe’s and Villanova match up in the coveted Big 5 rivalry.

Villanova has been scorching hot. After dropping a road game to lowly Penn (in another Philly Five matchup), the Wildcats have ripped off four straight wins against KenPom top-50 teams. The hot streak has catapulted them to 14th in KenPom’s ratings.

However, I think we’ve reached the peak of the market with Villanova, and the Hawks have some schematic advantages to keep this one close.

St. Joseph’s vs Villanova Prediction: Analysis

After ripping off impressive, stifling wins over Maryland, Texas Tech, North Carolina (OT) and Memphis, I expect to see a letdown performance from the Wildcats with an inflated spread.

And Joe’s is a tough matchup for them.

St. Joe’s boasts the nation’s highest rim-and-3 rate (95%) and fourth-highest 3-point rate (51%). Kyle Neptune prefers to pack it in on defense, allowing the 13th-highest 3-point rate to opposing teams (47%).

To be fair, Villanova also loves to shoot (ninth-highest 3-point rate, 49.2%), and Joe’s also packs it in on defense (45th-highest 3-point rate allowed, 43.4%). But the point is that both defenses will let the opposing offenses run their stuff, which should create a competitive game.

However, shooting isn’t the only reason I like the Hawks here.

Expectations are sky-high for St. Joseph’s in the A-10 this year. In his fourth season at the helm, Billy Lange finally saw some positive momentum last season, as the Hawks’ 16 wins were the most since 2018.

Lange returns all five starters from last year’s squad, including the Erik Reynolds-Cam-Brown-Lynn Greer guard trio that should be among the best in the mid-majors. Joe’s could finish top-five in the A-10 this year.

Joe’s guards can hang with Villanova’s makeshift backcourt of Justin Moore and Co. The Wildcats don’t have a true point guard, yet they love to run ball screens on the perimeter, and the Hawks boast a solid press defense (93rd percentile in PPP allowed, .46) and pick-and-roll ball-hander defense (86th percentile in PPP allowed, .59).

Meanwhile, Joe’s has the size to hang down low with Villanova’s small-ball lineup. Christ Essandoko stands 7 feet, while Rasheer Fleming stands 6 foot 8 as a solid stretch five – Essandoko can defend Dixon on the interior, and Fleming will cook Dixon off the bounce.

Villanova still posts up at a far above-average rate (75th percentile), but Joe’s refuses to allow interior buckets (25 paint points per game allowed, 89th percentile).

There’s always a chance that Villanova gets hot from 3 and runs away with the game, but I’m willing to take my chances considering the matchup.

The Wildcats only beat Joe’s by seven last season, and the Hawks have covered three of their last four Holy War meetings.

Expect more of the same and wager accordingly.

St. Joseph’s vs Villanova Pick

St. Joe’s +12.5 (-110) | Play to +12 (-110)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.