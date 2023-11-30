Back Cowboys covering at home against Seahawks in Thursday night affair

The Seahawks vs Cowboys Thursday Night Football clash has one of the biggest spreads of the entire week in favor of Dallas. With the exception of FanDuel’s 8.5 point spread in favor of Dallas, nine points is the spread in their favor elsewhere.

I fully expect Dallas to cover nine points in this game, and the spread I’m going with is from BetMGM. Thursday night provides the last chance for new players in a majority of states to use the BetMGM bonus code for a bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Seahawks vs Cowboys prediction: Analysis

(Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video)

I typically shy away from spreads this large, but I feel confident about Dallas covering nine points. While these teams’ records might not appear terribly far off, these teams have headed in opposite directions in recent weeks.

Dak Prescott is a polarizing figure, but he’s the MVP of the league if I had a vote. The Cowboys have won five of their last six games, and Prescott has 18 touchdowns to just two interceptions. His yards per attempt have also drastically shot up from where the first five games. Prescott also has 300 or more passing yards in four of his last six outings.

That’s in large part due to CeeDee Lamb’s burst onto the scene as one of the most productive players in the league. Lamb has at least one touchdown in four of his last five games. He’s at 78 catches (Sixth most in the NFL) and had a streak of 100 or more yards in four games between Week 7 and Week 10.

Dallas has also gotten Brandin Cooks involved (287 yards in his last three games), and their run game has looked better the last two weeks than it has since the first couple of games. Defensively, the Cowboys rank fourth in scoring, tied four fourth in sacks, and third in yardage.

Daron Bland’s five interceptions this year have made him a household name. Micah Parsons has been quiet for his standards this season but still has 11.5 sacks. There’s no shortage of talent on Dan Quinn’s defense that’s held five of their last six opponents to 20 points or fewer.

Meanwhile, Seattle’s season has been going downward with just one win in their last four games. They lost two of those games in blowout fashion (37-3 and 31-13) and came up one point shy against the Rams.

After a sensational 2022 campaign, Geno Smith has regressed heavily in every way. He’s 20th in QBR and TD-INT ratio, while his completion percentage has dropped 4.4% from a year ago. Overall, they’re as mundane as an offense gets.

D.K. Metcalf hasn’t developed any further, the offensive line is banged up, and their running game is without Kenneth Walker III. Interestingly enough, Seattle (Who used to be one of the most run-heavy teams under Pete Carroll) is 29th in rushing attempts per game.

The defense has played well at times this year and have a good number of talented players. But they’re still young and don’t have a premium pass rusher. Similarly to their offense, they’re just middle of the road across defensive metrics.

Seahawks vs Cowboys prediction: Pick

Cowboys to cover -9 point spread at BetMGM (-110)

While the jury on Dallas being in the class of Philadelphia and San Francisco as legitimate NFC contenders is still out, taking care of business in this game before their rematch with the Eagles next week would do a lot to silence some doubters.

As I said earlier, Prescott is my MVP if the season ended today. Dallas will be a tough team to hang with in games as long as they continue to hum as they have in the last month and a half.

I see Seattle losing by two touchdowns in a game that has them questioning how they’ll approach next season from the quarterback perspective.

