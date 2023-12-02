Bet on Alabama to win as outright underdogs against Georgia in the SEC championship

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide were essentially left for dead in the middle of September. After losing to Texas, 34-24, in Week 2, the Tide struggled to get anything going against South Florida before escaping with a 17-3 win. Alabama’s quarterback, Jaden Milroe, was benched, the offense looked lifeless and nobody believed that this would be a quick turnaround for the Tide.

Ten weeks later and everything has changed. Alabama hasn’t lost another game and has wins over Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee on its resume. The Crimson Tide are also coming off a miraculous victory in the Iron Bowl. The narrative went from rebuilding year to team of destiny in the blink of an eye.

Alabama is a 5.5-point underdog against No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama vs. Georgia prediction: Analysis

While Alabama has faced plenty of adversity en route to its 11-1 record, Georgia has had it fairly easy to get to 12-0 on the season. Implementing a new offensive scheme with a new quarterback and offensive coordinator, it took the Bulldogs some time to find their stride when they had the ball.

There were some sleepy performances early on, but the Bulldogs seemingly found their stride in the middle of the season. Georgia averaged 42.6 points per game in a stretch of schedule that saw them play Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Florida, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Quarterback Carson Beck has proven to be one of college football’s most accurate passers and coordinator Mike Bobo has his offense playing a very efficient brand of football that utilizes the run to open up the play-action.

Georgia’s defense has been its calling card during its back-to-back National Title seasons, but this year has seen the Bulldogs take a step back. Georgia isn’t creating havoc at its usual rate and the Bulldogs have not been dominant against the run, either.

These two offenses go about things very differently. The Bulldogs rely on a methodical, mistake-free attack to build drives, while the Crimson Tide play into chaos and lean on Milroe’s dynamic ability to escape pressure and throw the deep ball to score points in a hurry.

Milroe’s big-play ability and Alabama’s terrific secondary are the keys to this handicap in my eyes. Beck hasn’t faced a pass defense like this yet this season and if the Tide can disrupt his timing and force him to make riskier throws, the Bulldogs can unravel. Meanwhile, Alabama’s quick-strike ability will keep them in the game, even if they fall behind early on.

The SEC Title Game usually packs plenty of chaos and drama, so I’ll lean into the variance and back the Crimson Tide to pull the upset. I wouldn’t argue with anybody playing some alternate spreads (like Alabama -6.5, etc), either.

Alabama vs. Georgia prediction: Pick

The Bet: Alabama +180

