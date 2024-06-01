Bet on Fever and Caitlin Clark to cover against Angel Reese and the Sky

Two polarizing women in sports – intrinsically linked by their well-publicized college battles for a national title – will face off on Saturday afternoon when rookies Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

After stellar college careers, they took their talents to the WNBA, and each has had a decent start to their first professional seasons. Clark is averaging 17.6 points per game compared to 11.0 for Reese.

However, at 1-8, Indiana is near the bottom of the standings, while Chicago is closer to the middle of the pack at 3-3.

The Sky opened as 1.5-point road favorites for Saturday’s matinee before they were bet up to -3.5. However, a closer look at the total of 164.5 could prove telling when handicapping this matchup.

Sky vs. Fever odds

Spread: Sky -3.5 (-110), Fever +3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Sky -166, Fever +140 Total: Over 164.5 (-110), Under 164.5 (-110)

Odds via DraftKings

Sky analysis

Chicago’s signature performance was a 90-81 road win over the defending champion New York Liberty. Although the Sky have enough quality players to put together such an impressive effort, its biggest challenge this season will likely be remaining consistent offensively.

Chicago ranks just 10th in field goal shooting (42.2%) and 3-point field goals (5.8). It also ranks 11th in 3-point attempts with 17.5 per game.

Interestingly, Chicago tries to play with an uptempo style, ranking fifth in pace with 81.83 possessions per 40 minutes. The problem is that it doesn’t necessarily have the offense to match its pace, so you have to be somewhat cautious when considering the total in its games.

Fever analysis

One thing Indiana has in common with Chicago is that it plays with a similar tempo. The Fever rank sixth in pace with 81.67 possessions per 40 minutes. However, they are a more aggressive perimeter team, ranking sixth in field goals (7.9) and attempts (23.7).

Defensively, Indiana has the worst rating, allowing 112.6 points per 100 possessions. As a result, six of Indiana’s nine games have gone over the total.

One of the more interesting things to watch in this matchup will be Indiana’s transition defense, which also allows a league-worst 13.8 opponent fastbreak points per game. For a team like Chicago that struggles in the halfcourt, fastbreak points are certainly one way to get easier shots at the basket.

It’s also worth noting that Chicago leads the league in fastbreak points with 14.5 per game.

Sky vs. Fever picks

The rivalry between Reese and Clark should lead to a very spirited matchup. Given these teams’ strengths and weaknesses, there’s a decent chance we’ll get a high-scoring game.

Another option to consider is a Fever team total. With a spread of +3.5, Indiana will probably have a projection of around 80.5. As of writing, odds are not currently posted.

Indiana scored at least 80 points in six of its last seven games, and most of its opponents were above .500.

There is also some possible correlation between the Fever team total and the point spread because if you had to pick a team most likely to score fewer than 80 points in the game, you might end up siding with Chicago.

As a result, there are two potential options we can pursue when attacking this game.

Best bets: Fever team total over 80.5 or better | Fever +3.5 points

