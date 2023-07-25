The United States Women’s National Team will face its first real hurdle at the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday night. For the third major tournament in a row, the Americans will face the Netherlands in a pivotal match, and although this one comes in the early stages of the tournament, it’s essentially a decider to which of these two teams will finish atop Group E.

The USWNT is a -145 favorite against the Orange Lionesses at Wellington Stadium in New Zealand on Wednesday night (9 p.m. ET).

United States vs. the Netherlands World Cup prediction: Analysis

There are not many unknowns between these two teams at this point. In fact, this matchup has turned into a bit of a rivalry in international soccer. It’s been one-sided (at least on the women’s side) thus far, as the Americans defeated the Dutch, 2-0, in the 2019 World Cup Final and then beat the Netherlands in a shootout (after a 2-2 draw) in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Olympics.

Both rosters have undergone plenty of changes since those matches (and the Netherlands has a new coaching staff), but the bad blood should add to the drama in what will likely be one of the best matches of the round robin.

The Netherlands may have checked into the 2023 World Cup as a +2400 outsider, but that price would likely have been a little shorter had they not been placed in the same group as the Americans. The Dutch are not far behind other contenders like France, Brazil and Australia in terms of on-paper talent. In fact, you could argue that the Orange Lionesses have the highest ceiling of any team outside the +2000 range.

And it’s not just talent that makes this team dangerous. There’s also plenty of experience in the ranks and the Dutch are no strangers to deep runs at major tournaments. The Netherlands won the 2017 European Championships and were runners up to the USWNT at the 2019 World Cup two years later.

The Orange Lionesses experienced a bit of a dip after those results, but they look like a revitalized squad since replacing former manager Mark Parsons with Andries Jonker.

The managerial and philosophical switch -- Jonker has the team playing out of a 5-3-2 formation and has instituted a high press that looks to put pressure on the ball as high up the pitch as possible -- seems to have worked, as the Netherlands have won eight of their last 11 matches including their tournament-opener against Portugal.

Playing a high press against a team that has talented ball-movers like the USWNT may not see like the strongest idea, but it also could be the tactical change of pace that’s needed to upset the two-time defending champions. Most teams opt to put as many players behind the ball as possible against the Americans and hope to catch them on the counterattack, but the Dutch will engage the Americans and force them into a track meet. It’s bold, but the Netherlands have enough talented players like Lineth Beerensteyn, Lieke Martens and Sherida Spitse -- to pull it off.

And it’s not just the on-field matchup that makes the Dutch a good value bet on Wednesday night. There’s also the market conditions. The harsh reality of betting the Women’s World Cup is that the USA is always going to be overpriced. Bookmakers famously weren’t born yesterday and know that they’ll take heavy action on the Americans every match. Thus, they know they can drive up the price on the Yanks and still balance their books.

United States vs Netherlands prediction World Cup: Pick

The Netherlands +425 (DraftKings)

