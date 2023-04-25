Before Tuesday’s three-match slate kicks off, we’re set to provide a pair of English Premier League predictions and best bets.

Following the conclusion of a weekend slate, soccer bettors have another chance to boost their bankroll with a full, 10-game slate across three days. It all begins on Tuesday with Wolves hosting Crystal Palace, Aston Villa welcoming Fulham to Villa Park and Leeds United hosting Leicester City in a relegation six-pointer.

But, which matches and markets offer the best value for bettors? On Tuesday, I’m targeting a team total and a prop bet, which are outlined below.

Odds are reflective at time of writing and are subject to movement.

English Premier League Prediction No. 1 — April 25

Wolves/Crystal Palace prop: Both Teams to Score — “No” (-124 | Bet to -135), FanDuel Sportsbook

Under 2.5 goals is juiced to -175, but we’ll save some juice and take at least one team not to score. That has proved profitable for both teams this season with at least one team failing to score in at least 50%t of each sides’ matches.

Plus, it has proved especially profitable in Wolves home fixtures. Through 16 domestic fixtures at Molineux, Wolves have seen the “no” side of BTTS cash in all but three matches.

On the flip-side, Palace have cashed the “no” side of BTTS in nine of 16 road fixtures. Plus, since appointing Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace have allowed only 2.3 expected goals in four matches.

That will help them limit a Wolves attack that ranks fourth-worst in non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes, per fbref.com.

Add in eight of the 10 head-to-head meetings have seen at least team fail to score and I’ll back this to -135.

English Premier League Prediction No. 2 — April 25

Aston Villa Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (-130 | Bet to -135), BetMGM

Both sides enter this match a negative regression candidate, but particularly the Fulham road defense.

Through 15 road EPL fixtures, manager Marco Silva’s side has conceded only 20 goals, but against 28 expected. Plus, they’ve managed to hold only two sides under one expected goal this season away from home, one of which was a nine-man Crystal Palace squad.

Additionally, the reverse fixture saw Aston Villa create 1.16 expected goals against Fulham, per fotmob.com. Now, they get a chance to improve upon that result at a venue where they’ve thrived under new manager Unai Emery.

Since the former Arsenal boss took over, Villa is generating 1.63 expected goals per 90 minutes at Villa Park. Even if you include the home results under Steven Gerrard, Villa is still creating 1.52 xG per 90 at home, per fbref.com.

Included in that sample is a 1.9 xG output in their last home match against Newcastle United. For the season, Newcastle rank 14 spots ahead of Fulham in xGA per 90 minutes.

Add in Fulham have conceded 1.48 xG per 90 minutes over their past four games against lesser offenses — Bournemouth, West Ham, Everton and Leeds United, all sides that rank behind Villa’s offense — and I’ll back the hosts in this market up to -135.

