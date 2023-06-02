The rivalry between Manchester City and Manchester United has been relatively dormant for years.

While there’s still no love lost between the two Mancunian sides, the Red Devils have fallen off City’s pace over the last decade, leaving the Cityzens to battle with Liverpool and Arsenal for Premier League glory.But this all can change on Saturday.

Manchester City is a -360 favorite to win the FA Cup over Manchester United. The match kicks off at 10 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City: FA Cup Final Prediction

It’s been a magical year for Manchester City. It may have taken some time for the Cityzens to find their ceiling in 2022-23, but the World Cup break probably played a role in that and once the club season picked back up, City left everyone in their dust.

Not only did the Cityzens chase down and pass Arsenal with relative ease to win the Premier League, but they did it in style. Manchester City went 14-2-1 (W-D-L) with a +30 goal differential in its last 16 matches and the only blemish on that record was a 1-0 loss in a meaningless season finale against Brentford on Sunday.

What’s more impressive than City’s 25-match unbeaten run across all competitions is the fact that they have not allowed more than one goal in a game since a 4-2 win over Tottenham on Jan. 19 — a span of 28 contests. Not only does City have the most talented attacking team in the world, but they’re one of Europe’s best defensive sides, too. Must be nice.

Manchester United’s season has had ups and downs, but the Red Devils finished on a high note by qualifying for Champions League thanks to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

A much more high-event team than City, United’s offense has had to steer the ship this season because the defense has been inconsistent.

Manchester United finished with the fourth-fewest goals allowed in the Premier League, but they were seventh in expected goals conceded, sixth in big scoring chances allowed and ninth in shots on goal against per 90 minutes. Those are not bad numbers by any means, but they pale in comparison to what City was putting up.

City should be able to get on the board and seize control in this match and their defense should be able to see them over the line from there. Back the Cityzens to win in a shutout at +160.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City: FA Cup Final Prediction: Pick

The Bet: Manchester City to win to nil (+160, BetMGM)

