The final matchday of the Premier League season is full of betting opportunities. By this point in the season most teams are already “on the beach,” meaning they have nothing to play for.

In fact, the only meaningful races left in this campaign is the three-team battle between Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City for the final spot in next year’s Premier League and the three-team race between Tottenham, Aston Villa and Brentford for a spot in the Europa Conference League.

In other words, 14 of the 20 teams in the EPL have nothing at stake on Sunday. That makes for some very interesting betting.

Fulham vs Manchester United Prediction

Perhaps no team is in a tougher spot than Manchester United on Sunday. It’s a triple-whammy. Not only are the Red Devils on short rest after defeating Chelsea, 4-1, on Thursday, but it’s also a let-down spot -- they clinched Champions League football next season with the win — and a lookahead spot — they have the FA Cup Final against Manchester City on Saturday.

You could say that Sunday’s match with Fulham is more of a nuisance than anything else for a team that will have its eye on next weekend.Logic would suggest that Manchester United — even in their home finale — would rotate the squad pretty heavily to keep their most important players fresh for their trip to Wembley next weekend.

And even if Erik ten Hag decides to play a strong starting XI, it’s likely he’ll be quick to make substitutions to protect his stars.And this isn’t just about the spot for United. Fulham has wildly exceeded expectations in their return to the Premier League and has some impressive results this season against clubs like Liverpool, Brighton, Brentford and Chelsea.

The Cottagers are a dangerous side with significant offensive upside and should be up for a battle with Europe’s most famous club at one of the game’s most iconic venues.

Handicapping motivation and situational spots is tricky and not something you should get carried with week after week, but the final day of the season is an outlier and it’s a great time for bettors to take some shots on big prices and hope you get a disinterested favorite showing up on Sunday.

Fulham vs Manchester United Pick (via FanDuel)

Fulham (+500, FanDuel)

