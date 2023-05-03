Ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League fixture on Merseyside, we’re set to share a Liverpool vs. Fulham prediction and best bet.

Liverpool arrives at this midweek fixture fresh off a thrilling 4-3 home win against Tottenham as they continue to chase the Champions League spots. As it stands, the Reds are seven points back of fourth-place Manchester United, who have played one fewer game.

As for Fulham, there’s little motivation to compete at the moment. The Cottagers are safe from relegation but can’t reach the European spots for next season.

Liverpool is a -400 favorite on the three-way moneyline with Fulham priced at +950 and the draw at +550. The total is set at 3.5 goals, juiced -130 to the under.

Liverpool vs. Fulham prediction

Liverpool Goal-Line (-2.5, +150 | Bet to +125)

Liverpool vs. Fulham analysis

The slam-dunk negative road regression spot for Fulham has arrived.

Through 16 road Premier League trips, Fulham owns a +0 goal differential. However, that comes against a -11.1 expected goal differential with a big chunk of that coming on the defensive end (21 road goals against vs. 29 road expected goals against), per fbref.com.

They’ll also be without arguably their three most important players for Wednesday’s fixture. Alexander Mitrovic remains suspended while Andreas Pereira and Tim Ream picked up serious injuries over the weekend.

Per fbref.com, Fulham see their net expected goal differential per 90 minutes drop by a cumulative 3.34 goals without those three players. Individually, Pereira and Ream are -1.26 per 90 each while Mitrovic is a -0.82 xG per 90.

Now, they have to face a Liverpool side that counts itself among the best home offenses in the Premier League. Liverpool average 2.24 expected goals per 90 minutes at Anfield and have surpassed 2.3 expected goals in six straight home matches.

Even if you remove all penalty kicks from the equation, this is a Liverpool side averaging 2.34 non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes over their past eight home fixtures.

It’s also not as if all results are coming against weak sides. In a home fixture against Arsenal, Liverpool created 3.2 non-penalty expected goals.

Sample just the Liverpool home games against teams 11th or worse in road expected goal differential and bettors will find they have a +1.44 expected goal differential per 90 minutes

Fulham has a -1.62 road expected goal differential per 90 against Arsenal, Brighton, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham.

Given those metrics, I make Liverpool north of a three-goal favorite at home when you factor in Fulham’s absences. Take the Reds -2.5 goals at +125 or better.

