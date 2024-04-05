Premier League: Take a chance on a draw when Brighton and Arsenal meet Saturday

Arsenal is rolling right now. The Gunners are 9-1-0 (W-D-L) in their last 10 matches in the Premier League and the only blemish on that record was a nil-nil draw against Manchester City.

The Gunners will look to continue their impressive run of form against Brighton on Saturday afternoon (12:30 p.m. ET). Arsenal is a -167 road favorite.

Arsenal vs. Brighton prediction: Analysis

It’s been increasingly clear that Arsenal is the best defensive team in Europe this season. Not only have the Gunners allowed the fewest goals in the Premier League this season (24), they also have the best expected goals against at 20.7. Those numbers would be impressive in any campaign, but they’re especially noteworthy given that scoring is up considerably in England’s top division in 2023-24.

It also seems like Arsenal’s defense is getting better as the season wears on. The Gunners have allowed just one goal in their last four matches and haven’t conceded more than two in a Premier League match in 2024.

Like Arsenal, Brighton’s defense is driving the bus this season. That may be surprising given what we’ve seen from the Seagulls over the years, but Roberto De Zerbi’s side has been impressive in their own half of the pitch recently. Only Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have allowed fewer expected goals since the calendar turned to 2024.

The downside to Brighton’s improving form defensively is that the Seagulls have lost their attacking prowess. We’ve grown accustomed to seeing Brighton play some exciting soccer over the last five years, but that just isn’t this team’s current DNA.

Arsenal have had their way with plenty of weaker defensive sides lately, but this will be a trickier encounter than the odds suggest. It could be a real rock fight on the South Coast.

With two strong defensive clubs set to battle, I have a hard time envisioning this match getting out of hand. There’s a number of bets you can make that are correlated to a low-event contest, but I’ll take a shot on the draw at a good price.

Arsenal vs. Brighton prediction: Pick

Draw +320 (DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.