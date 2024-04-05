Premier League: Back Bournemouth to beat Luton Town by at least two goals to send the Hatters toward relegation

There are compelling races all over the Premier League down the stretch. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are neck-and-neck to lift the trophy, while Burnley and Luton Town are in desperation mode to get out of the relegation zone.

Luton Town will need all three points against Bournemouth on Saturday if they are going to make a serious run at survival.

Bournemouth vs. Luton Town prediction: Analysis

Luton Town aren’t approaching this season like most relegation-threatened teams. Most clubs in their precarious position opt to play things safe and defend their way to survival. But injuries to the backline and a more progressive philosophy have turned the Hatters into one of the more exciting watches in the Premier League. Luton Town throws caution to the wind and tries to outscore their opponents, no matter who they’re facing.

There’s plenty of upside to that approach, but Luton Town just doesn’t have the requisite talent to consistently outscore their defensive misgivings. No matchup showed that better than their 4-3 defeat to Bournemouth on March 13. The Hatters went ahead, 3-0, in that contest but that lead evaporated in 20 minutes and sent Luton to a crushing defeat.

Unfortunately, those kinds of performances are not new for Luton Town and there will likely be more of them. The Hatters have conceded the second-most goals in the Premier League this season and rank last in preventing expected goals and big scoring chances.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have been in rollicking form of late. The Cherries have won three in a row, are unbeaten in their last five and have the sixth-most points in the Premier League since the Festive Fixtures. You can make a salient argument that Bournemouth are the most underrated side in the Premier League right now.

Bournemouth ranks in the middle of the league in terms of attacking metrics, but that will be more than enough to challenge this leaky Luton defense.

And while it’s hard to imagine a crazier match than the one that broke out the last time these two sides met, there are plenty of pathways for this match to open up quite a bit. That should play into Bournemouth’s hands and puts value on backing the Cherries to win by at least two goals.

Bournemouth vs. Luton Town prediction: Pick

Bournemouth -1.5 (+215, DraftKings)

