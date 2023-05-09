Ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League first leg in Madrid, we’re set to share our Real Madrid vs. Manchester City prediction and best bet.

Madrid, the defending Champions League winners, cruised the quarterfinals against another English side, Chelsea. Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s side won 4-0 on aggregate while Manchester City eased past Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate.

Following those results, City is a heavy favorite to qualify for the final. Entering this match, manager Pep Guardiola’s side is -350 to advance while Real Madrid is +225.

For the first leg, City is a +110 road favorite with Real Madrid and the draw priced at +225 and +250, respectively. The total is set at 2.5 goals, juiced -155 to the over.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City prediction

Manchester City Team Total Over 1.5 Goals (-115 | Bet to -125)

The big unknown heading into Tuesday’s first leg is the Real Madrid attack, so I’ll remove that element from the handicap completely.

Although they’ve faced two straight Premier League opponents in Europe’s top competition, this City defense is in a completely different zip code than Liverpool and Chelsea.

Even though we have priors on Real Madrid from last year’s Champions League tie against Manchester City’s defense, I wonder what will happen against a revamped Guardiola system that for all intents and purposes sees five centre-halves playing at the same time.

All that said, the one element I’m relatively confident in is the City attack against this Real Madrid defense.

In last year’s first leg, albeit in Manchester City, City created 2.95 expected goals and six big scoring chances, according to fotmob.com. Of their 16 total shots in that game, 13 came from inside the box.

In the second leg in Madrid, City generated 1.21 expected goals and two big scoring chances while playing from ahead.

» READ MORE: Inter vs. AC Milan prediction: Count on Inter to take the first leg

Although Madrid held Liverpool and Chelsea to a combined 1.3 expected goals across both legs in Madrid, that shouldn’t happen against City. To date, the Cityzens have created the most road expected goals in the Premier League and the third-most road expected goals in the Champions League.

Madrid has proved susceptible to surrendering high-quality chances for top-tier opponents, even at home. In a La Liga fixture against Barcelona, Los Blancos allowed Barca to create two expected goals at the Bernabeu before allowing 1.6 at the Nou Camp.

Consider the two matches against Barcelona and the four UCL fixtures against Liverpool and Chelsea and bettors will find Madrid is allowing 1.43 expected goals per 90 minutes, per fbref.com.

Given City generated a combined 1.95 expected goals in two league fixtures against Arsenal and Newcastle United — the two best defenses behind City — they should be able to exploit a weak Madrid defense.

Back this team total so long as it remains available at -125 or better.

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.