Check out the latest World Cup 2022 odds ahead of the tournament getting underway in Qatar on November 20th, with Brazil and France heading into competition as favorites.

Brazil has been one of the best teams in international football over the last few years, with the Selecao (+400) just ahead of both France (+600) and Argentina (+600) in the odds race heading into the tournament.

The rest of the favorites are made up by England (+700) and Spain (+800), with all of these sides some of the strongest heading into the tournament.

World Cup 2022 Odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Brazil +400 France +600 Argentina +600 England +700 Spain +800 Germany +1000 Netherlands +1200 Belgium +1200 Portugal +1400 Denmark +2800 Croatia +4000 Uruguay +5000 Senegal +8000 Switzerland +8000 USA +10000 Mexico +10000 Serbia +10000 Poland +10000 Wales +15000 Ecuador +15000 Qatar +25000 Japan +25000 Morocco +25000 Ghana +25000 Cameroon +25000 South Korea +25000 Canada +25000 Australia +40000 Tunisia +40000 Iran +50000 Costa Rica +50000 Saudi Arabia +50000

World Cup 2022 Odds: Betting Favorites

Brazil +400

Brazil heads into the tournament last having lost in July 2021 against Argentina in the Copa America final, with Tite’s side unbeaten in all competitions since then.

The Selecao have won 14 and drew three of their 17 fixtures, scoring 40 and allowing just five. Brazil was top in its group by six points and qualified for the competition with ease.

Brazil boasts some of the best players on the planet, including the likes of Alisson, Casemiro, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Marquinhos.

Brazil’s star man, Neymar, has been in brilliant form for PSG this season, with the Brazilian seemingly getting himself prepared for Qatar by being impressive for the French giants.

The 30-year-old has scored 14 and assisted 11 in 18 games for PSG, with Neymar being in some of the best form of his career ahead of what could be a defining few weeks of the forward’s career.

Brazil has won this competition more times than any other country with five wins, and given how well-balanced their squad is looking going into the tournament, it’s easy to see why they’re favorites.

France +600

Les Bleus are the reigning champions following their 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 final, with Didier Deschamps’ side arguably boasting the best squad out of any side at the tournament.

They boast stars such as Kylian Mbappe, current Ballon D’Or holder Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ousmane Dembele, Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane, all players that were part of the squad that won in 2018.

France knows exactly what it needs to win the tournament, and it has only getting better since then.

France’s main main, Mbappe, will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders to lead his side to victory in Qatar once again, with his current form for PSG showing that he’s ready to do so.

Mbappe has managed 21 goals and assists in 17 games in all competition, while the likes of Dembele and Olivier Giroud have amassed 11 and eight, respectively.

They will be missing the likes of Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and potentially Raphael Varane for the tournament, however France’s squad is still very impressive. It’s easy to see why France is just +600 to go all the way.

Argentina +600

Argentina is easily the most in-form team in the world going into the tournament this winter, with La Albiceleste unbeaten in their last 38 games, winning 28 and drawing 10.

Their last loss came against Brazil in the final of the 2019 Copa America, with Argentina getting their revenge since then, winning the 2021 Copa America by beating the Selecao, 1-0, in the final.

They possess Lionel Messi, a player that is the greatest of all time in many people’s eyes, with the 35-year-old’s form this season proving that age is just a number. The former Barcelona man has managed 25 goals and assisted in 17 games in all competitions, with Messi looking just as good as ever going into this month’s tournament.

Argentina also boasts stars such as Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Emiliano Martinez and Lisandro Martinez, players that suit up for the likes of Juventus, Man United and Inter Milan during the regular season.

Argentina came ever-so-close to glory back in 2014, taking Germany all the way to the last few minutes of extra time, where Argentina went down to a heartbreaking goal from Mario Gotze.

Their squad is much better now, something that was made evident in their 2021 Copa America triumph, with Argentina definitely worthy of being among the favorites.

England +700

The Three Lions haven’t tasted ultimate success at the tournament since 1966, with the closest they’ve come since then being a semifinal appearance in 2018, when they lost 2-1 to Croatia.

Some would argue that this is their best chance at silverware in a while, with the Three Lions’ squad possessing some of the best players in the world in their respective positions.

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden will all be suiting up for England in Qatar, while the likes of Declan Rice, Luke Shaw and John Stones will be filling in the gaps.

Gareth Southgate’s side has come very close to winning their first tournament in over 50 years recently, finishing fourth in the 2018 edition of the tournament, third in the 2019 Nations League and runners-up at Euro 2020.

They may still be licking their wounds following their heartbreaking loss to the Azzurri last year, given they were at home and 1-0 up with 20 minutes left.

At +700, they’re slightly too low, with England definitely needing to be on lady luck’s good side if they’re to go all the way this winter.

Spain +800

La Roja aren’t exactly what they used to be, with Luis Enrique’s side falling a bit from the side that managed to win two European Championships and a World Cup between 2008 and 2012.

Despite this, they’ve still been quite impressive in recent years, with Spain finishing runners-up in the 2021 Nations League, reaching the semi-finals in Euro 2020 and making the finals of the 2023 Nations League.

They have some of the best young talent at the tournament, with Enrique being able to call upon the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Alex Balde, Ansu Fati and Pau Torres, with more experienced heads such as Sergio Busquets, Thiago and Alvaro Morata also involved.

Spain has shown it has what it takes to go far in tournaments despite not boasting world class players in every position, with the ‘tiki-taka’ play-style that won them all their silverware previously still somewhat evident in their playing style today.

Enrique has been impressive since taking over in 2019, losing just three times in 32 games while in charge of La Roja, leading them to the latter stages of a number of tournaments since.

At +800, Spain looks like a pretty good price despite the fact it has Germany in its group.

World Cup 2022 Odds: Dark Horses

Germany +1000

Germany has fallen off somewhat from the side that made the semifinals every year between 2002 and 2014, which includes winning the tournament in 2018.

Their ‘Golden Generation’ isn’t what it used to be, with this being evident in the 2018 showing, as Germany crashed out in the group stage despite being reigning champions.

Germany then went out in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020, with Die Mannschaft also failing to reach the Nations League finals at all during that time.

Germany still has some world class talent on its hands, namely Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Manuel Neuer and Antonio Rudiger.

Germany has Spain in its group, and will need to beat some top teams if they’re to go all the way this year. However, at +1000, Germany is still a pretty good price.

Portugal +1400

Portugal is the only team on our list so far not to have won the tournament previously, with a number of semifinal finishes being the best it has managed so far.

Portugal has a truly exceptional squad, with players such as Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bruno Fernandes.

Despite having a conveyor belt of talent coming out of Portugal in the last 20 years, the team has yet to get past the semifinal stage at the World Cup, with the best result being a win at Euro 2016.

The main obstacle stopping Portugal going all the way this year is its manager, with Fernando Santos’ playing style seeing him fall out of favor with a number of Portugal fans over the last few years.

This will most likely be Ronaldo’s last chance to get his hands on the Jules Rimet trophy, so expect Portugal to do all it can to make sure its greatest player ever ends his career with the biggest accolade of all.

Denmark +2800

Denmark is quite a left-field shout, however given its performances at recent tournaments, Denmark may prove to be a great future bet in the long run.

The Danes managed to reach the semifinals at Euro 2020, taking England to extra time before going down to a Harry Kane goal.

Denmark showed during Euro 2020 that it has the talent to go toe-to-toe with some of the world’s best.

Manager Kasper Hjulmand has players such as Christian Eriksen, Andreas Christensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kasper Schmeichel, who all play for some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

It will take a mammoth effort for Denmark to claim victory in Qatar over the next month, especially given it has France in its group.

However, at +2800, Denmark looks like a strong price, especially if it can replicate the fighting spirit it displayed at Euro 2020 that helped get the club to the semifinals.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.