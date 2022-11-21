Three of Tuesday’s four World Cup matches in Qatar feature heavy favorites. Argentina is -750 to defeat Saudi Arabia, Denmark is -220 to beat Tunisia and France -370 to take the three points against Australia.

The other match, which is essentially a pick’em between Mexico and Poland, will go a long way in determining who gets out of Group C, presumably with Argentina.

Let’s take a look at find some bets that have value on Tuesday:

Denmark vs. Tunisia prediction: Pick

Denmark Over 2.5 Goals (+220, BetMGM)

Denmark vs. Tunisia prediction: Analysis

The darlings of Euro 2020 (which was played in the summer of 2021), the Danish National Team are carrying plenty of momentum with them to Qatar. Danish Dynamite are +2800 to win the whole tournament and were viewed as one of the only outsiders (along with Uruguay) that stands a reasonable chance of doing something major in this tournament.

A lot of that optimism comes down to chemistry and cohesion. The Danes return basically the same roster from their adventure at the Euros with one notable addition. Christian Eriksen, who suffered a heart attack in the Danes first match of the European Championship, is back and healthy. Eriksen is the talisman for the Danes in the middle of the field and his presence should provide a huge boost both in terms of on-field talent and morale.

Denmark are an all-action, high-effort team that puts a ton of pressure on their opponents as soon as they start trying to move the ball. That should play well against a team like Tunisia, who doesn’t have the talent needed to break the Danish press. That should lead to plenty of scoring chances and counter-attacks for the Danes, which should in turn lead to goals.

There’s a reason why there are a lot of people picking Danish Dynamite to top Group D ahead of France and that will be on full display on Tuesday morning.

France vs. Australia prediction: Pick

Under 2.5 Goals (+104, FanDuel)

France vs. Australia prediction: Analysis

On the surface, and according to the odds, this is a mismatch. And while that is a fair assessment given France is defending champions and Australia is one of the biggest longshots in the tournament, there are some reasons to be a little cautious when it comes to backing Les Bleus.

We knew that there would be a lot of injuries in this tournament due to the fact that it’s taking place in the middle of the domestic club season, but perhaps no team has been hit harder than France. N’golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku have all been ruled out of the competition, which means that Les Bleus will have deputies in starting roles on the backline, in the center of the midfield and up top.

That isn’t a huge deal — France has more than enough talent to cope with these issues — but it could take some time for Les Bleus to gel and find the right combinations out of the gate.

Australia, a hard-working team that will throw everyone behind the ball, won’t make it easy on France, either. Although the Socceroos don’t have much talent in their ranks, the Aussies know exactly how they need to play to hang around in this type of contest.

In all likelihood, France will be able to find a way to get by the Aussies, but it may not be all that easy and could take some time. That leads us to a bet on the Under 2.5.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.