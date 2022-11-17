Check out the latest World Cup 2022 Top Goalscorer Odds as we take a look at the favorites to win the Golden Boot in Qatar this winter.

Current World Cup Golden Boot holder Harry Kane (+700) heads into the tournament as joint-favorite to go back-to-back, with Frenchman Kylian Mbappe (+700) the other favorite.

Additionally, the likes of Karim Benzema (+1000), Neymar (+1100) and Lionel Messi (+1200) make up the rest of the favorites to claim the accolade this winter.

World Cup 2022 Top Goalscorer Odds

Player Odds Harry Kane +700 Kylian Mbappe +700 Karim Benzema +1000 Neymar +1100 Lionel Messi +1200 Cristiano Ronaldo +1400 Romelu Lukaku +1600 Memphis Depay +2200 Alvaro Morata +2500 Lautaro Martinez +2500 All other Players +2500 or Higher

World Cup 2022 Top Goalscorer: Betting Favorites

Harry Kane +700

England forward Harry Kane has been one of the best strikers in the world for of a number of years now, with expectations regarding the Spurs frontman high given this may be the last World Cup in which he’s at his peak.

He’s the reigning holder of the Golden Boot after he scored six at the 2018 edition of the tournament with his form since then implying that he’s not going to slow down any time soon.

Kane has been in fine form for Tottenham this season, with the 29-year-old scoring 11 in 19 in all competitions, 10 of these coming in just 13 Premier League appearances.

England has a somewhat favorable draw, with the Three Lions taking on all of the United State, Wales and Iran in the group stage, all teams that he’ll definitely fancy himself to score against.

Kane’s form for England is truly impressive, scoring 51 in just 75 internationals, with the forward scoring 10 in his last 10 for Gareth Southgate’s side.

He showed last time out that you can win the Golden Boot with a strong group stage performance.

Kylian Mbappe +700

The PSG superstar scored four in the last edition of the tournament, despite the fact he was just 19 years old at the time.

He ended up being runner-up to Kane following his four goals in 2018, and the youngster has only gotten better since.

Mbappe will be surrounded by world class talent, with the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku set to line up alongside him for France, all players that are more than capable of providing him with quality chances time and time again.

The 23-year-old has managed 18 goals in 18 games for PSG across all competitions, with only a handful of players in Europe having scored more.

Mbappe is easily one of the best players in the world going into the tournament, and given the fact that France has a pretty favorable group stage and potential run to the final, he should have all he needs to claim the Golden Boot this winter.

Karim Benzema +1000

Real Madrid man Benzema is the current holder of the Ballon D’Or following his performances for Los Blancos in the 2021-22 season, with the 34-year-old being fully deserving of the accolade following these displays.

He managed 44 goals in 46 games last year for Real, helping them achieve a La Liga and Champions League double.

While his form this season hasn’t been as good, scoring just six times in 12 games, this is mainly down to a few injury troubles here and there, which he seems to have overcome.

There aren’t many better all-around strikers in soccer than Benzema, with the Madrid man playing in one of the best international teams on the planet in France.

He may have to share the goals with Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, which may explain why his odds are at +1000. Benzema is still a very good bet.

Neymar +1100

Brazilian star Neymar is one of the leading stars going into the World Cup, with the PSG frontman having a lot of pressure on his shoulders to deliver in what could be his last appearance in the tournament.

His record for the Selecao is remarkable. Neymar has managed 75 goals in 121 games for Brazil, with the 30-year-old just two goals away from overtaking Pele as the country’s all-time leading scorer.

He’s been on fire for his club side this season, scoring 14 in 18 games, the majority coming in Ligue 1 for PSG.

Neymar will be surrounded by excellent creators such as Vinicius Jr, Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta, so certainly won’t be short of chances to get his name on the scoresheet.

Neymar will also be on penalties, and potentially free kicks, and given Brazil has a fairly easy group, it’d be very surprising to not see Neymar’s name in the Golden Boot race.

Lionel Messi +1200

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Messi’s name appear on our list, as the Argentine has proven time and time again over the years that he’s arguably both the best player and goalscorer of all-time.

He’s managed 12 in 18 for PSG this year while also amassing 14 assists. The 35-year-old’s record for Argentina sees him at 90 goals in 164 games, scoring 10 in six outings this calendar year.

Messi came agonizingly close to winning the World Cup with Argentina in 2014, losing 1-0 to Germany in extra time, and given this could very well be his last World Cup, expect him to go all out on all fronts to ensure Argentina leaves with the trophy.

He’ll probably be playing 90 minutes in every game and will be on both penalties and free-kicks, giving him an excellent chance to get his name on the scoresheet in multiple different ways.

Argentina is in a group with Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland, all teams that aren’t exactly the best, thus Messi should have a great opportunity to leave his mark on the tournament and get his hands on the Golden Boot.

World Cup 2022 Top Goalscorer: Dark Horses

Cristiano Ronaldo +1400

Ronaldo is going into what could very well be his last World Cup, and given the Portugal side he has around him, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make one last push to claim the Golden Boot.

He’s arguably the best goal scorer of all time and is the all-time leading international goalscorer, with the 37-year-old showing time and time again that he’s capable of proving doubters wrong no matter the occasion.

He may have only scored three goals this season, but this is mainly down to him falling out of favor at Manchester United.

He’ll be surrounding by world class creators such as Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves and Bruno Fernandes, all players capable of providing him with high quality chances no matter the opposition.

Ronaldo may be in the twilight years of his career, but a price of +1400 just looks too generous to turn down.

Alvaro Morata +2500

Alvaro Morata isn’t the most perennial of goalscorers on our list, with the most the Spaniard’s ever managed in a club campaign being 20.

However, the main reason why Morata makes our list is the squad he’s a part of, with Spain boasting the likes of Pedri, Thiago and Dani Olmo, midfielders that have shown they’re some of the best in the world at creating chances.

His form for Spain is also pretty good, with Morata managing 27 goals in 57 games in all competitions, scoring three in six for La Roja at Euro 2020 last summer.

Spain may be in a group with Germany, however they also have to play Japan and Costa Rica, thus Spain will fancy themselves to make a deep run this winter, something that’ll give Morata a boost in his Golden Boot hopes.

Lautaro Martinez +2500

Lautaro Martinez will be playing in his first World Cup this Winter, and given how impressive he’s been for Inter Milan during his time with the Italian giants, expect him to make a splash in Qatar over the next few weeks.

He’s averaging over a goal every two games for La Albiceleste, scoring 21 in his 40 games so far, with Martinez coming off the back of a campaign in which he scored 25 in 49 games across all competitions.

He’s surrounded by talent on Argentina’s side, with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria and Messi all set to suit up alongside the Inter star over the next month.

Martinez makes our list for a few reasons. The main reason being he’s playing alongside Messi, a player that is arguably the best creator of all time and boasts 14 assists in just 18 games for PSG this term.

At +2500, it’s a strong price for a player that’ll most likely be playing at least 75 minutes a game, as well as one that’s playing alongside Messi, a player that’s capable of creating something out of nothing every time he’s on the ball.

