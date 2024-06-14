Croatia has betting value to stun Spain with a win or tie in their 2024 UEFA Euros tournament opener

Two familiar opponents will face off again as Spain takes on Croatia in Group B of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship on Saturday.

This will be the fourth straight European Championship where the two sides will meet, and Spain went 2-1 in those matches. Overall, the Spaniards are 6-3-1 in the last 10 meetings against Croatia.

They last met in the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals, with Spain prevailing 5-4 on penalties following a 0–0 draw in regulation and extra time.

As a three-time champion in the Euros, Spain is a legitimate threat to make another deep run. But while the Croats (+333) are underdogs in this match, they are very capable of getting a result.

Spain vs. Croatia odds

Money line: Spain +333, Croatia -115, Draw +235 Spread: Spain -0.5 (-105), Croatia +0.5 (-125) Total: Over 2.5 (+110), Under 2.5 (-138)

Odds via bet365

Spain outlook

The Spaniards enter this contest with five goals in each of their last two games. However, those matches were against Andorra and Northern Ireland, two teams that finished near or at the bottom of their groups in qualifying.

Before those matches, Spain had two matches at home and lost 1-0 to Colombia and tied Brazil 3-3.

Alvaro Morata will continue to lead the Spanish line in their 4-2-3-1 formation. Although the Atletico forward scored 15 goals in 32 matches for his club, his expected goals (xG) tally of 17.68 suggests he should have been even more clinical with his finishes. In four matches with Spain this year, he managed just one goal.

Spain will likely have most of the ball after dominating possession (67.6%) during the qualifying stages. However, it could struggle with its end product against Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. The Croats allowed just four goals during qualifying, and Livakovic was stellar with an expected goal-prevented value of +2.3.

Croatia outlook

Croatia’s strength lies in its midfield, which means it has enough quality to frustrate Spain’s attack.

Even at the age of 38, Luka Modric can still be an effective player in the middle of the pitch, and his legs might be even fresher since he primarily came off the bench for his club team, Real Madrid.

Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City) and Marcelo Brozovic (Al Nassr) will join Modric in midfield, and all three players are absolute workhorses who can get around the park.

Croatia is coming off a tremendous 2-1 result on the road against a Portugal team that fielded a very strong side. The Croats won their last six matches and even finished (fourth) right behind Spain in xG (2.23) during qualifying.

They are very used to playing the underdog and have had success on the big stage of major international competitions. Their 2023 loss to Spain remains fresh in the players’ minds, and they’ll have another opportunity to put things right on Saturday.

Spain vs. Croatia pick

There’s no better time to play Spain than in the group opener because both teams will likely be conservative. After all, no one wants to start the tournament with a loss. Both teams could even view a draw as a fair result.

Croatia’s performance against Portugal should be a source of confidence. It already knows it can compete toe-to-toe with the Spaniards after holding them scoreless for more than 120 minutes in their last meeting.

At bet365, you can back Croatia in the win-or-draw market with odds at -120. That’s a decent price considering it covers two of the three potential results in the match.

Since soccer often has a three-way market, this is one option that allows us to tilt the odds in our favor.

Best bet: Croatia to win or draw (-120)

