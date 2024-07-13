Bet on Spain to capture Euro championship in matchup against England on Sunday

England will play in its second straight European Championship when it takes on Spain at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Sunday’s match will also be England’s third appearance in a major cup final. And for a country widely regarded as the birthplace of football, English fans are still baffled that they have just one major tournament win despite their team’s rich history.

England’s only triumph to date was the 1966 World Cup, which was played on home soil.

While there’s always the thought that these English teams are somewhat overvalued by fans or perhaps the bookmakers, its manager, Gareth Southgate, brings a more pragmatic approach that’s helped to produce better results.

Although Southgate tends to be more conservative in how he sets up his team, he’s managed to push the right buttons when necessary.

After conceding the first goal, England rallied to win each of its last three matches at the 2024 Euros. Will its luck finally run out against a Spanish side that’s played the most entertaining and attacking style of futbol at the tournament?

Let’s take a look.

Spain vs. England odds

Moneyline: Spain +150, England +240, Draw +185 Total: Over 2.5 goals (+155), Under 2.5 goals (-195)

Odds via DraftKings

Spain outlook

Spain’s path to the final was always going to be difficult, considering its half of the bracket included quality teams like Germany and France. Nonetheless, the Spaniards still emerged victoriously against those opponents in a rather convincing manner.

Spain is much more of a direct team than we’ve seen in recent years. La Roja would generally rely on ball control and retention, but that practice is no longer a focus under manager Luis de la Fuente.

It certainly helps to have talented wingers like the 16-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) and the 22-year-old Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

With the help of those two players, Spain has the most progressive carries (171) toward an opponent’s goal in this tournament. Those carries resulted in 199 shot-creating actions, which is also the highest in the tournament.

England will certainly have its hands full with Lamal and Williams, as their constant threat will also prevent the Three Lions from pushing their fullbacks forward into the attack.

England outlook

France’s second-place finish in Group D meant Les Bleus would join Spain, Germany, Portugal and Denmark in the top half of the bracket for the knockout rounds.

England’s quarter of the bracket included Switzerland, Italy and Slovakia. It’s also noteworthy that neither team won more than one match in their respective groups.

Thus, based on how England’s portion of the bracket played out, one of those four teams that managed just one win in the group stage would make it to the semifinal round. It’s not a stretch to say England was very fortunate with its draw.

Yet, despite facing arguably lesser competition, it had to come back from a deficit in all three knockout matches.

However, reaching back-to-back European finals and a quarterfinal appearance at the 2022 World Cup suggests Southgate has gotten more out of his players than any recent manager in England’s history.

Therefore, to expect Southgate to suddenly make radical changes is nothing short of wishful thinking.

England has many talented players to choose from, and at times, it feels as if Southgate is conflicted about how to get his best 11 on the pitch. He’s often preferred a formation with just one forward, Harry Kane, instead of pairing the Bayern Munich player with another striker.

Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins have played critical roles in helping England reach this cup final. Toney fed Kane an assist in the 91st minute of the first period of extra time against Slovakia to unlock a 1-1 tie. Against the Netherlands, Watkins scored the go-ahead goal for England in the 90th minute.

Although both players probably deserved to start or even more playing time at the Euros, Southgate will likely continue to use them as substitutes off the bench.

Spain vs. England pick

Entering the tournament, Spain had the fifth-shortest odds to win the Euros at around +700. However, it was in a group with other quality teams, like Italy and Croatia, who also had a chance to lift the cup.

As a result, it made sense to back a team from Group B to win the tournament with odds at +400.

Spain was the only team to win all three matches in the group stage and then three matches in the knockout rounds while avoiding a penalty shootout.

The Spaniards have grown with every match in this tournament and are the deserving favorites to win their fourth European Championship.

Best bet: Spain to win the cup (-145 at DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.