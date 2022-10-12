Rank Betting Site Bonus States Claim

What to look for in your NHL betting site

On first glance, it could be overwhelming as to just how many NHL betting sites there are to choose from. But there’s no reason to be overwhelmed. All NHL betting sites will have their own differences and similarities.

But if you’re completely new to the sports betting scene, here’s a general guide on a handful of things to consider.

Competitive odds

One of the primary factors that differentiates betting sites is how competitive their odds are.

No two sportsbooks will have the same odds across the board. But when you’re placing any type of wager, you want to have the highest chances at maximizing your potential payout.

Some platforms will cheapen their odds to be relatively soft. Therefore, even if you correctly predict any given wager, you won’t make as much money as you could on another platform due to them not wanting to give away as much money.

These companies are always performing a balancing act with odds-making. They can’t afford to give away all their money, but they also need to make sure their odds can pay out enough money that they build up a loyal player-base.

Therefore, if you’re looking to bet on one specific game, it doesn’t hurt check out a couple different platforms to compare odds.

Live streaming services

Not every betting site has their own live streaming service yet. But the sites that do have live streaming offer users a competitive edge in the live betting markets.

If your sportsbook has live streaming, it’ll be more convenient than ever to watch an NHL game live while finding live bets to wager on. This is especially useful if you don’t have cable TV or any other method of watching live games.

This may not be a feature that every bettor desires. But it’s undoubtedly a useful feature that makes the overall experience of sports betting more connected and complete.

Good user interphase

If you’re spending any time on a betting site, you want a clean interphase that doesn’t make you jump through hoops to get to where you want to go.

Some sports betting interphases leave a lot to be desired by trying to cram too much information in too little space. The best sports betting sites will make sure things are clean, with tabs being easy to access without taking up too much of your screen.

A good user interphase is subject to everyone’s respective opinion. But it’s certainly one of the more important things a betting site will consider when developing their platform.

Check out App Store and Google Play Store reviews

If you don’t know which sports betting site to choose for your first wager, a good way to start the process of elimination is to look at reviews from users on the App Store or Google Play Store.

If you’re choosing between two sportsbooks and see one averages 4.8 stars while the other averages 4.2 stars, that can be a giving tell which one has made more users more satisfied.

Even if you’re planning on using a website rather than an app, you can still find valuable pieces of information regarding NHL betting sites in reviews.

Look up Customer Service reviews

You never know when something arises that requires the help from customer service to resolve. It doesn’t matter what time that problem arises, you’ll want a reliable customer service to help you figure out what’s going on. The best NHL betting sportsbooks will be able to do that for you.

This is why it’s a good idea to look up reviews and experiences users have had with your sportsbooks’ customer service. Knowing how to access customer service, whether it’s through email, phone number, or live chat is a good thing to know before you get to placing your first wager.

Reviews aren’t always able to tell you everything, because no two people’s experiences are always identical. But they can guide you in a general direction on how reliable a customer service client is or not.

Promotions for existing users

A majority of hockey betting sites will have welcome offers for new users like the ones mentioned above such as free bets. But an important thing all sportsbooks should offer are promotional offers for already existing members.

The best hockey betting sites will rotate their promotions in and out of their lineup, and include timely ones with what sporting events are going on. For the NHL, this would include having promotions during the opening weeks of the season, the NHL playoffs, and the Stanley Cup Finals.

Some bonuses will require promo codes, while others don’t. But each bonus will have its own respective terms and conditions, so make sure to read them in full.

Best NHL betting sites FAQs

Is NHL betting legal?

Online NHL betting via one of the many sportsbooks at your disposal is legal depending on what state you live in. If you don’t live in one of these states, the opportunity for legal online sports betting could be coming down the road.

States that have fully legalized online sports betting include:

State Online Betting? Arizona Yes Arkansas Yes Colorado Yes Connecticut Yes Illinois Yes Indiana Yes Iowa Yes Kansas Yes Louisiana Yes Maine Pending Maryland Yes Massachusetts Pending Michigan Yes Nevada Yes New Hampshire Yes New Jersey Yes New York Yes Ohio Yes Oregon Yes Pennsylvania Yes Rhode Island Yes Tennessee Yes Virginia Yes Washington D.C. Yes West Virginia Yes Wyoming Yes

Is betting on the NHL safe?

Yes, the sportsbooks mentioned above are incredibly safe and secure for NHL betting. They’re encrypted in such a way as to keep your data safe. You’ll also have to re-login to your account regularly as a safety and security feature to protect you from fraudulent activity.

If you’re interested in an NHL betting site we didn’t cover, that’s not to say they’re not safe. Do some quick searches online to see what users have to say about its security. It never hurts to be completely sure.

How old do I have to bet to place an NHL wager?

If your state has legalized online sports betting, you have to be at least 21 years old to go on an NHL betting site. Upon registration with any sportsbook, you’ll have to verify your age.

Lying about your age to place illegal wagers can carry with it significant legal consequences, including fines, driver’s license suspension, probation, and more.

What types of NHL bets are there?

There are many bets you can choose from if you’re looking to bet on the NHL. The traditional bets are moneyline, puck line, and totals. You’ll also find player and team props, such as who will score the first goal, who finishes with the most points, and more.

Other options at your disposal include live betting, as well as futures bets, where you can bet on a prop that won’t be resolved for a considerable amount of time. These bets can include who’ll advance to the Stanley Cup, and which conference will produce the Stanley Cup champion.

If you want to make multiple bets, you can also build a parlay, which can grant you a higher payout, but at the risk of needing more things to go right for you to win.

Can I win real money betting on the NHL?

Yes, you can absolutely win real money if you’re successful betting on the NHL. How much money you win depends on your ability to accurately predict what’ll happen and how much you’re willing to bet.

You’ll have the potential to win more money by betting on more props. But it’s integral that you don’t chase your losses and that you manage your account balance at all times.

What payments methods will sportsbooks take?

Sportsbooks have become flexible with how they’ll take users payment methods. Gone are the days of being restricted to just debit and credit cards to fund your props. Nowadays, most sportsbooks will allow funding via third party websites such as Cash App, Venmo, or PayPal.

Additionally, sportsbooks are happy to take Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency you may have to fund your account.

Granted, different NHL betting sites will always have different rules and regulations than one another. There’s no guarantee what works for one company will work for another. Before you register and start taking a look at NHL odds, be sure to do your research.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.