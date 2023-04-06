Can I look at DraftKings, FanDuel odds if betting isn’t allowed in my state?

Sports betting has been legalized in just over half of the U.S. and continues to gain more support from voters across the country. But many users in non-betting states just want to look at odds to

Even though residents in illegal states are unable to place bets, you’re allowed to look at odds, sign up for an account, and even deposit and withdraw (at most sportsbooks). If you’re getting ready to travel into a state where sports betting’s legal, you may want an idea of what the odds are looking like ahead of time. Or you may just be curious what the line on your favorite team was in a given night.

The bottom line is yes, even in an illegal state, you can look at any sportsbook such as FanDuel and see what the odds are. You can do as much as register, deposit, withdraw, and look at odds.

However, you won’t be able to add bets to your bet slip and place your wagers.

Can you bet in a legal state if you live in an illegal state?

Yes, you’re able to wager in a state where sports betting’s legal even if your billing address is from a different state. So if you live in Delaware but are currently inside Pennsylvania, you can sign up for an account and bet. It’s about current location, not where you live full-time.

So when signing up, use all your real info -- address, name, etc. Don’t use your parents’ address, or the address of the AirBNB you rented in a legal betting state. Sportsbooks use the last four digits of your social security number to verify your identity, and if their info doesn’t match what you entered, you’ll need to jump through verification hoops to get your account setup.

You also must turn on location services on your phone when you’re looking to place your bet, or else the sportsbook can’t verify your location.

For example, if you live in California but visit Pennsylvania or Ohio, you need to make sure your sportsbook knows you’re in Pennsylvania.

You’ll be able to bet so long as you stay within your state. Your phone or computer will be able to tell if you’ve left your legal state and re-entered an illegal state. This ensures you won’t be able to cheat the system.

Luckily, you’ll be able to withdraw your money even after you’ve left your legal state. So if you bet the Eagles from PA on Saturday and leave before the game on Sunday, you can still withdraw from wherever you are on Sunday night or Monday.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.