Fade this Joel Embiid player prop when the Sixers host Spurs on Monday night in Philly

Trailing Milwaukee by a half-game for the second seed in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers host the Antonio Spurs on Monday night seeking a sixth consecutive win.

As for the Spurs, it’s all about trusting the process with their rookie center Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio is just 8-34 as it looks to further the development of the talented Frenchman.

Should Wembanyama require any inspiration in handling a difficult season, he can look to reigning MVP Joel Embiid. After all, Embiid’s rookie campaign was full of disappointment before the organization turned things around the following season.

While Wembanyama can undoubtedly benefit from facing the best center in the league, opposing players are also trying to size him up. Thus, I suspect Embiid will relish this opportunity to show Wembanyama that there are levels to this game.

However, with sportsbooks aware that this matchup will draw plenty of attention, there’s a tendency to inflate Embiid’s player props with the public looking to bet the over.

In this preview, I’ll identify which of Embiid’s prop bets you should look to fade in this matchup.

Spurs analysis

Although the Spurs have just three wins in their last 10 games, they’re on an 8-2 run against the spread. Moreover, they’ve covered the spread as double-digit underdogs in five of their last seven games.

San Antonio is once again a double-digit dog, catching as many as 14.5 points against the Sixers.

While the Spurs have struggled to find consistency on the court, simply putting together a starting lineup has also been an issue. They have seven players who have started at least 20 games this season.

With coach Gregg Popovich having to constantly adjust his lineup due to injuries or performance issues, it’s easy to understand why the Spurs struggle to develop any rhythm.

On offense, it’s clear they want to play fast – they rank fourth in possessions with 105.8 per game. However, they’re often vulnerable with their transition defense when they need to run teams off the three-point line.

According to TeamRankings, San Antonio ranks 28th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage (38.8%).

With a player like Embiid, who can stretch the floor, look for him to play further away from the basket to try to draw Wembanyama out of the paint.

» READ MORE: Bet on Novak Djokovic to make quick work of Taylor Fritz in Australian Open quarterfinals

76ers analysis

The 76ers will relish this opportunity to get up and down the floor in what figures to be a fast-paced game. Thus, it’s no surprise we have a total that’s as high as 237.5 points.

Moreover, the 76ers are notorious for jumping out to fast starts. While this is a strategy that every team should incorporate, it’s more of a necessity for the 76ers because it allows them to rest Embiid in the fourth quarter if they have a big lead.

Embiid’s efficiency ensures that the 76ers operate at a high level in the early stages. Per NBA.com, he ranks fifth in effective field goal rate (56.3%) among players averaging at least 30 minutes per game.

His usage rate of 38.1% is remarkable for a player of his size in an era where traditional centers are somewhat undervalued compared to stretch fours and wing-position players.

If Embiid continues this torrid run, he could go from player to spectator in the fourth quarter on Monday. He has sat out the final period 12 times this season, including in each of his last two games. In fact, he’s averaging more points (35.0) than minutes (34.2).

However, an early departure after three quarters can open up a backdoor cover opportunity with the 76ers laying double digits.

After another impressive offensive display on Saturday against Charlotte (33-10-5), Embiid became only the third player in league history to score 30 or more points in 20 consecutive games.

Wilt Chamberlain is the only player to achieve this feat multiple times (four), and his longest streak was 65 games in the 1961-62 season.

While it’s uncertain if Embiid can reach that mark, I’m convinced he wants to ride this streak as much as possible. To do so, he’ll need to remain aggressive offensively in finding his own shot.

Embiid averages 5.9 assists per game, but he’s recorded five or fewer in four of his last five games.

I’d also expect fewer rebounding opportunities if he plays away from the basket. Wembanyama might also play on the perimeter to avoid getting bodied by Embiid inside the paint.

Thus, when you couple those scenarios with a possible early exit for Embiid, the under for his rebounds + assists prop offers tremendous value at 18.5. It’s been six games since he last went over that number.

After shopping around, PointsBet has the best price on the board, with minimal juice at -115.

Spurs vs. 76ers prediction: Pick

Pick: Joel Embiid under 18.5 rebounds + assists (-115)

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.