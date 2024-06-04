Gustav Forsling has value to win Conn Smythe award behind favorite Connor McDavid

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final has all the makings of a classic. Not only does it feature two of the best teams in the NHL this season, but the storylines are fantastic.

On one end of the matchup you have Connor McDavid making his first trip to the Stanley Cup Final for the Edmonton Oilers and on the other you have the Florida Panthers making their second trip to the showpiece series in as many years.

There’s plenty to dive into ahead of this matchup, but today we will focus on the race for the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is given out to the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

McDavid is the consensus favorite to win the Conn Smythe at +200 and it’s very hard to see a world where the Oilers win the Stanley Cup and No. 97 isn’t named MVP of the playoffs. McDavid currently leads the playoffs with 31 points in 18 games and he’ll need to continue that pace if Edmonton is going to beat the Panthers.

Leon Draisaitl (+700) and Evan Bouchard (+750) are the only other Oilers with reasonable chances of winning the Conn Smythe and even that seems a bit of a stretch. This is an award voted on by the hockey media and they won’t pass up the opportunity to give this trophy to McDavid.

The Panthers’ side of the equation is quite different. Aleksander Barkov and Sergei Bobrovsky have the shortest odds for Florida at +400, but Matthew Tkachuk (+600) is right there, too. There’s also room for players like Carter Verhaeghe (+2500) and Gustav Forsling (+5000) to make a serious push if they have a big showing in the Stanley Cup Final.

Conn Smythe predictions

Connor McDavid (+200)

Simply put, if you want to bet the Oilers to win this series at +110, you may as well just bet McDavid to win the Conn Smythe. It’s a near-certainty that McDavid will win the award if the Oilers hoist the Cup and he is the only player in this matchup that has a chance to win it in a losing effort.

Gustav Forsling (+5000)

There are too many candidates for the Panthers at the top of the board, so I’ll go further down the board with a play on Forsling, who has been one of the best players in the postseason so far. The smooth-skating Swede has earned heaps of praise already in this tournament and he will earn more and more if he can contribute in shutting down McDavid. Forsling is a longshot for a reason, but if he can score a goal or two and hold his form, he’ll be in the conversation.

