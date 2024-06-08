Bet on Oilers to take Game 1 on the road against the Panthers in Stanley Cup Final

After a long layoff, Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is finally here.

The Florida Panthers, fresh off a six-game victory over the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals, are a -137 favorite for the curtain-raiser against the Edmonton Oilers, who impressively dispatched the Dallas Stars in six games a week ago.

The series price, which has Florida as a -130 favorite, and the Game 1 odds are tight. So is there any value in this showdown in Sunrise on Saturday night?

Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Oilers vs. Panthers prediction

The narrative for this series has been set already. Florida and Edmonton are built very differently and this will be a battle between the depth of the Panthers and the elite talent of the Oilers. That may be true in some respect, but it’s also worth noting that the Cats have plenty of starpower and the Oilers were able to manage against another deep, elite side in Dallas in the Western Conference Finals.

In other words, both of these teams have already shown that they can handle the strength of their opponent in these playoffs.

Another narrative that has popped up over these playoffs (and beyond) is that the Oilers will struggle to win lower-event contests, while the Panthers will want to keep things tidy. It is true that Florida would fancy its chances in a tighter game, but the Oilers won three really close contests against the Stars in the last series and grinded out a couple of similar wins against the Canucks in Round 2.

Edmonton has proven to be adaptable.

I think the Panthers are deserving favorites in both this series and on Saturday, but the volatility of a Game 1 (especially after such a long layoff) and the fact that Edmonton seems to be getting better as the playoffs have gone on put some value on the visitors at these prices.

Stanley Cup Final Game 1: Oilers vs. Panthers pick

The Bet: Oilers +110 or better

