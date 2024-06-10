Back the Oilers to even Stanley Cup Finals matchup with Panthers in Game 2

The Florida Panthers rode their luck and their goaltender to a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, but you won’t hear them complaining. The Cats are now three victories away from their first-ever championship.

You didn’t hear the Oilers complaining much, either. Edmonton will be encouraged by its performance as it became the first team in these playoffs to really dominate a game against the Panthers.

This all sets up for an enticing Game 2 in Sunrise, Fla. on Monday evening.

Stanley Cup Final: Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2 prediction

The Oilers closed as +124 underdogs on Saturday night and got shutout, but the betting market doesn’t seem too fazed by the final score. Edmonton currently sits at +118 for Game 2 and it wouldn’t be a shock to see that number shorten a bit more as we get closer to puck drop.

If the betting market is confident in the Oilers, it’s because they deserved it. All postseason long, the Panthers have been chewing teams up on the forecheck and suffocating them defensively. Edmonton completely flipped that script in Game 1 and if it wasn’t for a blood-and-thunder show from Sergei Bobrovsky, we’d be having a very different conversation.

» READ MORE: Anton Lundell has long shot value to lead Oilers vs. Panthers Stanley Cup matchup in goals

Of course this all sets up a classic handicapping conundrum. If the Panthers were poor and still won, what happens when they get their legs going? That is obviously a valid question to ask and one that plenty of bettors will point to as a reason for backing the Cats, but I’ve landed on the other side of the equation.

This is the first time that Florida looked like it was overwhelmed throughout this entire tournament and that includes their best players. There is a chance that the Panthers don’t have the answers for Edmonton just yet and I’ll gladly take the Oilers on as an underdog in that case.

Stanley Cup Final: Oilers vs. Panthers Game 2 pick

The Bet: Oilers +110 or better

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.