Back this Leon Draisaitl player prop ahead of Oilers and Panthers Game 3 Stanley Cup matchup

It is going to be tricky Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Florida Panthers took the first two games of the series, putting the Edmonton Oilers up against a wall, but the best-of-7 may have taken a turn late in Game 2 when Leon Draisaitl injured Aleksander Barkov with a high hit.

Barkov’s status for Game 3 and beyond is unknown, though he did skate on Wednesday.

With Florida’s best player questionable and bookmakers putting a premium on the Oilers in a must-win spot, it takes some digging to find betting value ahead of Game 3 on Thursday.

Let’s see what we can conjure up.

Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Panthers vs. Oilers prediction

The first two games of the Stanley Cup Final have played out very differently, but had the same result.

Florida was outplayed in Game 1 but rode an all-world goaltending performance from Sergei Bobrovsky to a 3-0 win, but the Cats rebounded with a dominant 4-1 victory in Game 2.

Going into Game 2, the hockey world was wondering if Edmonton had the right mix of skill and speed to solve Florida’s relentless attack, but that question has completely changed after 120 minutes in this final. Now, we’re all asking if Game 1 was just a blip for the Panthers, who have had very few down moments in the playoffs to date.

You’d imagine with how the first two games have gone and Florida’s consistent dominance in the playoffs, that we’d see this line settle with Edmonton as a slight favorite, but that’s not what we’re looking at right now. The Oilers are -138 at the time of writing and that would suggest the market is buying into the ‘must-win narrative’ for Edmonton.

Backing Florida as +114 underdogs does seem like the better value in terms of a moneyline, but without confirmation on Barkov it is a bit dangerous. Instead, I’ll take a shot on a longshot prop in this contest.

Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton’s offense has struggled to get off the mark in this series, but not for lack of trying. They’ve hit plenty of posts and flubbed a bunch of Grade A chances, so they should start hitting paydirt eventually. Draisaitl is usually around +4000 to score a hat-trick on most nights, but we find him at +6000 in that market for Game 3 because of his struggles and rumors of an injury.

I think it’s a longshot worth a sprinkle on Thursday night.

Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Panthers vs. Oilers pick

Leon Draisaitl to score 3+ goals (+6000, FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.