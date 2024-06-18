Bet in a low scoring first period between the Oilers and Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers staved off elimination for the third time this postseason with an emphatic 8-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The series now shifts back to Sunrise, Fla. for Game 5. The Panthers are -134 favorites for Tuesday night’s contest.

Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Oilers vs. Panthers prediction

You can excuse the Florida Panthers for having a letdown on Saturday night. The Cats had won six on the spin coming into Game 4 and were 15-5 in the playoffs overall. There’s never a perfect time for a dud, but you could do a lot worse than falling flat when you’re up 3-0 in a best-of-7 series and riding a six-game winning streak.

A loss for the Cats on Tuesday night would change things, though.

For most of this series, the Panthers have done a good job limiting opportunities for the Oilers off the rush. Edmonton did a good job generating chances in Game 1, but Florida slowed things down in the next two tilts and found itself with a 3-0 lead on the back of strong defensive work and timely offense.

That all went out the window in Game 4 as Edmonton was able to open up the ice and use its speed to tilt the ice towards the Florida goal.

For the Panthers to give themselves the best chance to win on Tuesday, they’ll need to get back to playing the relentless, defense-first brand of hockey that got them in this position in the first place. A tight contest is good news for the Cats.

Edmonton will want the opposite to happen, but the Oilers have paid for mistakes and defensive lapses throughout this series and will have to keep a lid on things out of the gate so that they can eventually get things on their terms. If the Oilers fall behind, it allows the Panthers to do what they do best -- defend a lead.

This all leads me to believe that the start of Game 5 should be a bit cagey, with both teams trying to avoid ceding control to the other. That puts some value the first period to end scoreless at +340.

Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Oilers vs. Panthers pick

The Bet: 1P Under 0.5 goals (+340, FanDuel)

