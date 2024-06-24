Bet on the Panthers to cover puck line against the Oilers in decisive Game 7 of Stanley Cup

The Edmonton Oilers are on the precipice of history on Monday night. The Florida Panthers are staring down infamy.

With a win in Monday night’s Game 7, the Oilers would become the first team since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942 to overcome a 3-0 series deficit and win the Stanley Cup Final.

Momentum is clearly on the side of the Oilers and the betting market is unsurprisingly be buying into it. In their three home games this series, the Panthers closed at -148, -122 and -162.

They are currently sitting at -113 for Monday night.

Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Oilers vs. Panthers analysis

It’s natural to think that Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is going to be a tight, low-scoring affair. It is a pressure-cooker and by this time the two teams know one another quite well. They’re sick of each other at this point.

And while Game 7′s do tend to be low-scoring contests and that trend hasn’t changed this spring, it should be noted that there have only been three of them in the Stanley Cup Final since 2009 and two were duds. The St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins, 4-1, back in 2019 and the Bruins shutout the Vancouver Canucks, 4-0, in 2011. The one that was close saw the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings, 2-1, in 2009.

The point is that in these standalone games (like the Super Bowl or a Champions League Final), there will always be value going against the grain. And in this case, that means backing the Panthers to exhale and run rampant over the Oilers.

» READ MORE: Back the Knicks and Grizzlies as long shots to win the 2025 NBA title

Up until Game 4 of this series, the Panthers have been sensational this postseason. And while they have a lot of issues to sort out ahead of Monday’s puck drop, it’s not like they’ve just turned into a bad team overnight. There’s every chance that Florida gets its act together and wins this contest. And if they do have their A-game, there’s certainly plenty of avenues to a blowout.

And if you are someone who believes that Florida can get the job done tomorrow, you can afford to wait it out and see where this number goes. It’s very likely that the majority of the betting public will be on Edmonton with the Cats facing monumental pressure, so there’s a good chance we see this number move towards the Oilers throughout the day.

Stanley Cup Final Game 7: Oilers vs. Panthers pick

The Bet: Panthers -1.5 (+230, FanDuel)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.