Commercial Content, 21+

Check out the latest Stanley Cup odds for the 2022-23 NHL season, with the Colorado Avalanche priced at +450 to retain the crown.

The Avalanche turned up when it mattered the most last season, beating all that stood before them in the playoffs to deny the Tampa Bay Lightning (+900) a championship three-peat.

Colorado and Tampa Bay are on either side of the Toronto Maple Leafs (+850) in the betting for the Stanley Cup this season, with the Florida Panthers (+1,000) and Carolina Hurricanes (+1,200) also among the market leaders.

Stanley Cup winner odds 2022-23

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Colorado Avalanche +450 Toronto Maple Leafs +850 Tampa Bay Lightning +900 Florida Panthers +1000 Carolina Hurricanes +1200 Vegas Golden Knights +1400 Edmonton Oilers +1600 Calgary Flames +1800 Minnesota Wild +1800 New York Rangers +2000 Pittsburgh Penguins +2000 St Louis Blues +2200 Boston Bruins +2500 New York Islanders +3000 Washington Capitals +3500 Dallas Stars +4000 Detroit Red Wings +4000 L.A. Kings +4000 Nashville Predators +5000 Ottawa Senators +5000 Vancouver Canuck +5000 New Jersey Devils +6600 Philadelphia Flyers +6600 Winnipeg Jets +6600 Anaheim Ducks +8000 Buffalo Sabres +8000 Chicago Blackhawks +10000 Columbus Blue Jackets +10000 San Jose Sharks +10000 Seattle Kraken +12500 Montreal Canadiens +15000 Arizona Coyotes +50000

Stanley Cup winner odds: Betting favorites

Colorado Avalanche +450

The Avalanche were easily the best team in the league last year, with Colorado finishing six points clear in the Central Division to make the playoffs with ease.

Their playoff run was even more impressive, winning their series 4-0, 4-2, 4-0 and 4-2, with Colorado being just four losses away from sweeping the postseason.

Given this, it’s no surprise to see them as the clear, outright favorites to go back-to-back this year, with the Avalanche in good shape to do so.

With the likes of Mikkon Rantanen, Nathan McKinnon, and Cole Makar, the Avalanche will have the belief they can beat any team in the league.

They’ll be a certainty to make the postseason again, especially given how much better they were than the teams in their division last year.

Colorado are a reasonable price with BetMGM at +450 to go all the way again and look the best bet at this point in time given the dominance they showed last year.

Toronto Maple Leafs +850

The Leafs will be hugely disappointed with how they fared last season, as Toronto went out in the first round of the Eastern Conference to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This came following a pretty impressive regular season from Toronto, as they finished second in the Atlantic Division, seven points behind a Florida Panthers team that was ruthless last term.

Given this, they obviously would’ve expected to go a lot further in the playoffs, with their surprise first-round loss to the Lightning coming as a reality check for Toronto.

Despite this postseason showing, they’re still +850 to go all the way this time around, a reasonable price given the roster they boast.

With the likes of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander, the Maple Leafs have a team that’s arguably one of the best in the league on both ends of the ice.

They’ll need to better the performance they put in last year to finish atop their division, something that should allow them a kinder run in the playoffs. That could prove to be the difference come the end of the season.

Tampa Bay Lightning +900

The Lightning came very close to making history last season. Champions in both 2020 and 2021, the Lightning also made the Finals last year, however they were eventually beaten, 4-2, by Colorado.

This came despite the fact they finished third in the Atlantic Division, just three points ahead of the fourth-seeded Boston Bruins.

They were still able to make the Finals, beating the Maple Leafs, Panthers, and Rangers on their way there.

This was mainly due to the fact they had the likes of Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman, with the latter making Lightning history by managing the most points in a season by a defender.

At +900, they aren’t favored too highly by BetMGM going into the new season, however this is mainly due to the strength of their opponents and not their lack of quality.

Florida Panthers +1,000

The Panthers played out of their skin during the regular season last year, with Florida finishing atop of the Atlantic Division after amassing 58 wins.

They managed a huge 340 goals during the regular season, the best in the league by some distance, and went into the playoffs as a No. 1 seed.

Florida ended up making the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, however they were eventually sent packing by the Lightning, who swept the Panthers on their way to the Finals.

The Panthers can take solace in the fact that they ended up being the best team in the regular season, with Florida now just needing to replicate this form in the postseason going forward.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Balkov, and Sam Reinhart were their main men on offense last year, with the trio combining for 285 points over the regular season.

At +1,000, they look a decent price, one that’ll definitely shorten should they replicate the form they showed last year in the regular season.

Carolina Hurricanes +1,200

The Hurricanes managed to beat out the likes of the Rangers, Penguins, and Capitals to the top of the Metropolitan Division, winning 54 of their 82 outings.

This was largely due to the fact that they boasted the best defense in the league in terms of goals conceded, with no other team managing to best their total of 202.

Despite doing so well during the regular season, Carolina was unable to turn it into postseason success, going out in the second round to the Rangers, 4-3.

Their offense eventually let them down when push came to shove, with the Hurricanes scoring just 13 times against the Rangers.

They’ll need their offense to turn up in the latter stages of the season this time around if they’re to go all the way, with the bookies pricing them at +1,200 to do so.

Stanley Cup winner odds: Dark horses

Edmonton Oilers +1,600

The Oilers were second in the Pacific Division, finishing behind the Flames by seven points after winning 49 of their 82 fixtures.

They ended up getting the better of Calgary in the postseason, beating them 4-1 in the second round, a result that came following their 4-3 win over the Kings.

Edmonton ended up being sent home by the Avalanche in a 4-0 sweep in the Western Conference finals.

However, the fact they were able to reach that stage with relative ease shows they’re capable of making a serious title charge this time around.

At +1,600, they look a good price, especially given they were just one series away from the Finals last year.

Calgary Flames +1,800

The Flames were impressive last year, with Calgary finishing atop the Pacific Division, although they did manage just 50 wins in the season overall.

They had one of the best defenses in the league last year, allowing just 208 in total during the regular season.

Calgary ended up going out in the second round to Edmonton, a team they finished seven points ahead of in the regular season.

Their defense ultimately let them down in the postseason, conceding 25 in their five games vs. Edmonton to crash out of the playoffs early.

They’re +1,800 to go further this time around and claim the Stanley Cup, a good price for you long-shot bettors given they finished top of their conference fairly easily last year.

New York Rangers +2,000

The Rangers made a valiant effort in the 2021-22 season, as New York ended up just a handful of games away from making the Finals.

They beat both the Hurricanes and Penguins to make the Eastern Conference finals, where they eventually went down 4-2 to the then-reigning champion Lightning.

This came following a second-place finish in the Metropolitan Division, with the Rangers being just six points behind the Hurricanes.

They were up 2-0 against the Lightning, results that show the Rangers definitely have the quality to rub shoulders with the best teams in the division and make the Finals.

At +2,000, they’re one of the better long-shot bets to make, especially given what they displayed last season.

This story was written and provided by The Action Network. Some links on this page may be referral links to The Action Network and The Philadelphia Inquirer does receive compensation from them. The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. If you think you have a gambling problem, you may visit https://www.ncpgambling.org or call 1-800-522-4700 for assistance.