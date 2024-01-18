Take the under on goals scored in Stars-Flyers’ clash of two disciplined teams

It’s getting better by the day for the Dallas Stars, who will roll into Wells Fargo Center on Thursday having won four of their last five games.

They regained the services of their No. 1 goaltender with Jake Oettinger having returned from injury on Jan. 12. He revealed some rustiness, but wasn’t all to blame in a 6-3 loss that Nashville owned.

Oettinger seized back-to-back wins since and stopped 96.2 percent of opposing shots.

The Flyers continue to sustain their coup amongst the league despite those that believe they’re due for regression.

Stars vs. Flyers prediction: Analysis

Philadelphia has climbed back into second place of the Metropolitan Division with their ongoing four-game win streak. It took a brief dip losing six of seven transitioning into January, but John Tortorella has kept the team’s heads on straight.

The Flyers won those games as an overwhelming five-on-five opponent, including a 2-0 triumph over the big, bad Jets. Samuel Ersson swallowed all 35 shots he faced to grab his third consecutive start where the Flyers earned at least a point and the Under cashed.

In support of Dallas goaltending, the Stars have averaged 3.4 penalty minutes per night, which is No. 2 in the NHL. It contrasts that with drawing the third-least amount of penalties, so special teams has clearly not been the major ingredient in the Stars’ positive results as five-on-five prowess has been.

Although, when the Stars have had to pull out their power play and penalty killing units, they have held top-10 rates in both. Peter DeBoer is fielding a deep lineup that features seven players with 10 expected goals or more, which has converted to a sixth-ranked 53.09 percent expected goals rate.

Philadelphia can match anyone’s power play, however. The Flyers have killed off 86.3 percent of their penalties — the second-best mark in hockey.

Jason Robertson has a six-game point streak rolling and has been the offense’s herdsman all year. You can say the same for Travis Konecny on the Flyers’ end, who’s mere 40 points ironically leads a team with a +8 goal differential. Konecny isn’t in the top 40 point scorers.

While Dallas has more buzz on paper, these teams are both examples of how success can be drawn from effective systems and contributions from top to bottom.

Neither has been consistent in generating high danger scoring and this game should reflect that with plenty of congestion through the neutral zone.

You can grab the Under of 6 goals at several books, which is worth the plunge.

Stars vs. Flyers prediction: Pick

Under 6 (-105 at Caesars)

