Bet on Golden Knights to win Game 6 against the Stars en route to another Stanley Cup championship

The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars are in the middle of a classic Round 1 series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Vegas took the first two games of the set in Dallas, but the top-seeded Stars took the next three on the spin to set up a clinching scenario in Sin City on Friday night.

Dallas is a -115 favorite on the road.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 6 prediction: Analysis

This series has featured plenty of momentum swings, but right now it is the Stars that are riding the wave with three wins in a row. Dallas has really found its form after a middling performance in Game 1, but they still have to finish the job.

Vegas will likely need to improve its 5-on-5 play to come back and win this series, but they have been able to hang around in games despite some middling numbers at even strength. I would think that the Knights will start to trend up in that regard and that could be all they need to do since they have enough playmaking talent to come out ahead in games that were otherwise coin flips.

At -105, I think there is a smidge of value on the Knights at home in Game 6, but I would much rather take a bigger shot on them to get through this round and make another deep run in the postseason. Right now, you can get the Knights at +4900 to win the Stanley Cup.

The logic is that if Vegas can get through Game 6, who knows what will happen in a Game 7 where all the pressure would be on the No. 1 seed Stars. And if the Knights can find a way to get through Dallas, they’ve shown they can hang with anybody in the Western Conference in a best-of-7 series.

It’s not a bet you should expect to win, but now is a terrific time to buy on the Knights repeating.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 6 prediction: Pick

The Bet: Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup +4900 (FanDuel)

