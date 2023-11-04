The 76ers seem to be just fine without James Harden.

Philadelphia has won three straight games since dropping a one-point decision at Milwaukee to open the season. The reigning MVP continues to dominate, and others have stepped up in Harden’s absence.

Joel Embiid continues to carry the 76ers by averaging 30.3 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists per game. Point guard Tyrese Maxey, averaging 27.3 points, 5.3 boards and 5.8 assists (to only one turnover) looks like a top candidate for Most Improved Player and offseason pickup Kelly Oubre Jr. is putting up 20 points with a couple of steals per contest.

Suns vs 76ers prediction: Analysis

Philadelphia has covered the spread in all four of their games, capped off by a 114-99 home victory over Toronto on Thursday as 7.5-point favorites.

Phoenix heads out east after a pair of head-scratching home losses to San Antonio. The first defeat was a true stunner as the Suns blew a 15-point fourth quarter lead in a 115-114 setback.

However, star guard Devin Booker returned to the lineup on Thursday night after missing three games, and while he came up one rebound shy of an ultra-efficient triple-double, his presence didn’t make a difference in the result, as Phoenix lost 132-121, while trailing by 19 after one quarter.

The Suns will look to hit the reset button as they embark on a three-game road trip. Phoenix is 2-0 against the spread away from home.

The Suns won at Golden State in the opener, then squandered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead in a loss to the Lakers before returning home, where they are coming off a disappointing 1-2 homestand.

The Suns have won seven of the last eight meetings with the 76ers, including two of the past three in Philadelphia.

Although the 76ers have been terrific so far and look refreshed without the Harden debacle hanging over them, this looks like a good spot for Phoenix to bounce back with a road win in this early afternoon affair.

Suns vs 76ers prediction: Pick

Suns money line (+144) FanDuel

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.