Bet on unsung heroes on Chiefs and Eagles offenses to hit the over on their props

Super Bowl 2023 player props have been on odds boards from coast to coast for nearly two weeks.

And by the time Super Bowl 57 kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, sports bettors will have wagered hundreds of millions dollars on the countless Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles props offered up at dozens of sportsbooks.

Of course, we did our part to contribute to that investment, making a handful of player prop wagers ahead of Sunday’s game. Here are five of those Super Bowl 2023 player prop predictions.

Odds updated as of 4:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 10.

Super Bowl 2023 player prop: Patrick Mahomes total rushing yards

Odds: 19.5 yards, Over -104/Under -118 (at FanDuel) Prediction: Over

Just how much better is Mahomes’ sprained ankle after two weeks of rest? We’re about to find out, because the recently crowned 2022-23 MVP figures to be on the move a lot in Super Bowl 57.

The reason? The Eagles’ pass rush is one of the best we’ve seen in recent memory. And even though Kansas City’s offensive line is solid — far better than it was in Super Bowl 55, when Mahomes ran for his life in a 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay — it won’t be a fortress for all four quarters.

Which is to say, if the Chiefs are going to prevail, Mahomes likely will have to use his legs to extend plays and drives. And when he does leave the pocket, we think he’ll have success.

After all, Philadelphia’s run defense is by far the weak link in an otherwise sturdy steel chain. And that run defense has particularly struggled against mobile quarterbacks.

For instance, New York’s Daniel Jones rushed for 24 yards (on six carries) in the NFC Divisional Playoffs and 26 yards (on four carries) in a regular-season game. Also, Dallas’ Dak Prescott (41 yards), Chicago’s Justin Fields (95), Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett (37) and Arizona’s Kyler Murray (42) had big days on the ground.

Even Kirk Cousins (20 yards) and Carson Wentz (22) picked up chunks of rushing yards against the Eagles.

All totaled, those seven quarterbacks averaged 7.7 yards per carry.

Obviously, Mahomes hasn’t done much running in the playoffs (three carries for 11 yards, all against the Bengals in the AFC title game). But he’s topped 20 rushing yards five times this season.

Mahomes also had 39, 34 and 27 rushing yards in three of his last four playoff games prior to this year.

The 27-yard effort (on just three carries) was against Tampa Bay in Super Bowl 55. And he had 18 rushing yards on four carries in Super Bowl 54 against the 49ers.

Super Bowl 2023 player prop: Kenneth Gainwell rushing attempts

Odds: 4.5 attempts, Over -119/Under -115 (at Caesars Sportsbook) Prediction: Over

This has been a popular bet in prop betting markets across the nation, and for good reason: Gainwell has turned some heads in the postseason (most notable, those of opposing defenders).

After rushing just 53 times for 240 yards in 17 regular-season games, the Eagles’ third-string running back has toted the rock 26 times for 160 yards in his team’s two playoff victories.

Obviously, game situations had a lot to do with Gainwell’s suddenly increased workload — Philadelphia had massive second-half leads against the Giants and 49ers.

That’s unlikely to be the case Sunday against the Chiefs. Still, the second-year running back from Memphis certainly earned some Super Bowl touches with his efforts in the last two games.

Yes, Miles Sanders remains Philly’s bell-cow running back. Barring an injury or a sudden case of fumble-itis, he’ll get the majority of the ground work against K.C.

That said, it’s difficult to believe Eagles coach Nick Sirianni won’t carve out at least five carries for a player who is averaging more than 6 yards per rush in the postseason.

Super Bowl 2023 player prop: Noah Gray total receptions

Odds: 1.5 receptions, Over -105/Under -135 (at Caesars Sportsbook) Prediction: Over

First, let’s answer your likely question of “Who?”: Gray is the Chiefs’ No. 2 tight end. Which means he lives in the immense shadow of Travis Kelce, the best tight end on the planet.

Gray has had at least one reception in 18 of Kansas City’s 19 games. Problem is, he’s had exactly one catch in 10 of those 18 contests — including the last five in a row.

But we’ve got a strong hunch that Gray might be a bit more involved in the Super Bowl than oddsmakers believe. That hunch is rooted in two other predictions: Kelce is going to draw a ton of attention from the Eagles’ defense, and Eagles’ front seven is going to force Mahomes to make some short, quick throws.

We’re banking on at least a couple of those quick throws to be in Gray’s direction. And really, we shouldn’t need more than two or three to cash this prop. Because when Mahomes locks eyes on Gray, the two usually connect: This season (playoffs included), Gray has 30 receptions on 37 targets.

Super Bowl 2023 player prop: Player to finish with the most receiving yards

Player/Odds: A.J. Brown +425 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

We’ve been touting the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver all week in our Super Bowl 57 coverage. That includes a recommendation to bet the Over on Brown’s receiving yardage total.

So this prop bet just tails all of our other pro-Brown suggestions.

Brown is the second choice to have the most receiving yards in Super Bowl 57 at BetMGM, FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook. But the latter’s +425 odds are the best of the lot by far. (BetMGM is at +300; FanDuel at +310.)

The favorite — surprise, surprise — is Kelce.

It would be foolish to think that Kelce won’t have an impact Sunday. After all, he had 98 and 78 yards in the Chiefs’ playoff victories over Jacksonville and Cincinnati, respectively.

But the Eagles know they cannot let Kelce go bonkers if they want to win the franchise’s second championship. So while the first-team All-Pro should get a lot of targets and receptions, we’re not as bullish on him having a huge yardage day as we are Brown.

For what it’s worth, Brown had 1,496 receiving yards in the regular season, while Kelce tallied 1,338. That gap narrows to 1,546-1,514 when you factor in the playoffs, because Kelce (176) has more than tripled the production of Brown (50).

But don’t forget that Brown is a big-play speedster who can surpass 100 yards on as few as five catches. Kelce is more of a volume receiver.

This one figures to be pretty close — and Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith (+500) certainly could have a say in the matter.

But our Super Bowl faith is tied heavily to a big game by Brown. So why not take one more shot here at a nice plus-money price?

Super Bowl 2023 player prop: Jake Elliott total made field goals

Odds: 1.5 field goals, Over -108/Under -127 (at Caesars Sportsbook) Prediction: Under

It’s not that we believe Elliott is gonna get a case of the yips on Super Bowl Sunday and start shanking kicks Brett Maher-style.

In fact, the Eagles’ sixth-year placekicker has been very accurate this season, going 22-for-25 (playoffs included).

But it’s that latter number that has us playing the Under on this prop: Elliott hasn’t had a lot of attempts in his 18 games. Simple division tells us that he is averaging 1.39 field goal tries and 1.38 makes per game.

Take out a 5-for-5 field goal performance in the season finale against Dallas and those numbers dip to 1.18 attempts and 1.0 makes.

Elliott enters the Super Bowl having made a field goal in seven straight games. But he’s split the uprights exactly once in four of the last six. Overall, Elliott has drilled more than one field goal just five times all season.

So why doesn’t Elliott get more target practice? In part, because his coach is a bit of a gambler.

Sirianni went for it on fourth down 32 times in the regular season (fourth most in the league). And he did it three more times in the NFC title game.

With this being the Super Bowl, we doubt Sirianni will suddenly turn conservative when the Eagles get in scoring range. That should keep Elliott on the sidelines for much of the night.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.