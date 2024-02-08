Christian McCaffrey and Travis Kelce among best Super Bowl 58 anytime touchdown props to bet

One of the most popular types of prop bets football fans will be placing this Super Bowl is anytime touchdown scorers. Simply put, you’re wagering on a player scoring a touchdown at any point in the game. Quarterbacks included only count if it’s rushing or receiving.

Because all the best NFL betting sites have these types of wagers, I’m using BetMGM and FanDuel to see what some of the best odds are for the players I feel are most likely to find the end zone when the Chiefs and 49ers do battle Sunday.

Best odds for Super Bowl 58 anytime touchdown prop bets

Player Best Odds & Sportsbook Player Christian McCaffrey Best Odds & Sportsbook -225 (BetMGM) Player Isaiah Pacheco Best Odds & Sportsbook -130 (BetMGM & FanDuel) Player Travis Kelce Best Odds & Sportsbook +100 (FanDuel) Player Rashee Rice Best Odds & Sportsbook +140 (FanDuel) Player Deebo Samuel Best Odds & Sportsbook +140 (BetMGM & FanDuel) Player Brandon Aiyuk Best Odds & Sportsbook +155 (BetMGM & FanDuel) Player George Kittle Best Odds & Sportsbook +185 (FanDuel) Player Patrick Mahomes Best Odds & Sportsbook +400 (BetMGM) Player Clyde Edwards-Helaire Best Odds & Sportsbook +600 (BetMGM) Player Marquez Valdes-Scantling Best Odds & Sportsbook +600 (BetMGM)

Super Bowl 58 anytime touchdown scorer prop bets I like the most

(Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Christian McCaffrey (-225)

The odds for Christian McCaffrey scoring a touchdown are -225 because there’s simply no more reliable touchdown scorer in the NFL. There were only three games where McCaffrey didn’t score a touchdown this year, as he tallied 21.

McCaffrey is equally as dangerous running as he is receiving. With 48 touches combined in the 49ers’ two playoff wins leading up to this point, McCaffrey will be the most featured player of either offense that’s not a quarterback.

Travis Kelce (+100)

All Travis Kelce has done in his postseason career is catch the most touchdowns in history. Kelce has three scores to his name this postseason on 16 receptions. In those 17 receptions, only one target his way fell incomplete.

Assuming the Chiefs continue having Kelce and Rashee Rice be the primary targets and limit the usage of everyone else, there’s little reason to doubt Kelce’s ability to find paydirt.

Rashee Rice (+140)

The aforementioned Rice is the only wide receiver Patrick Mahomes has been able to trust all season, and he’s played the best ball of his rookie season as of late. Rice was targeted 25 times and caught 20 of those passes in the Chiefs’ three playoff wins.

Rice scored in the wild-card round but didn’t find the end zone in the Chiefs’ other wins. If there’s a weakness on the 49ers’ roster it’s at cornerback, which bodes well for Rice. Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner will be so busy with Kelce that Rice should benefit as well.

George Kittle (+185)

George Kittle won’t have an easy matchup against the likes of Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr. But he’ll have an easier time of it than Deebo Samuel, who is matched up with one of the league’s elite cornerbacks in L’Jarius Sneed.

This along with McCaffrey potentially stealing rushing touchdown potential from Samuel are two reasons I like Kittle. I also think Kittle will look to have a statement game after a disappointing four catches for 36 yards in the last Super Bowl he played in.

Best Super Bowl 58 anytime touchdown scorer underdogs

A couple underdogs pop off the screen to me as having value for being anytime touchdown scorers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling at +600 on BetMGM is enticing due to him being the deep threat on the Chiefs’ offense and the 49ers secondary being exploitable potentially.

While Kadarius Toney has been incredibly disappointing this year, he scored in last year’s Super Bowl and is so far down the scouting report that I wouldn’t be shocked if Andy Reid dialed up a play for him to take everyone off guard. His odds are +1200 on BetMGM.

Jauan Jennings at +700 on FanDuel and Noah Gray at +950 on FanDuel are two other underdogs to consider for anytime touchdown scorers.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.