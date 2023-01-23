And then there were four — not just teams remaining in the hunt for a Super Bowl title, but also primary contenders in the Super Bowl MVP odds market.

And to nobody’s surprise, all four contenders are quarterbacks.

Among the quartet of signal callers, three are veterans and household names: Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.

The fourth? A seventh-round rookie — San Francisco’s Brock Purdy — who has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Super Relevant in less than two months.

Here’s an updated look at Super Bowl MVP odds leading into Sunday’s NFC and AFC Championship Game matchups.

Odds updated as of 3 p.m. ET on Jan. 23.

Super Bowl MVP odds: Three-man logjam at the top

Player BetMGM Caesars Sportsbook FanDuel Patrick Mahomes +325 +350 +320 Jalen Hurts +350 +350 +350 Joe Burrow +350 +350 +350 Brock Purdy +650 +700 +650 Christian McCaffrey +1400 +1500 +1400 Ja’Marr Chase +2500 +2000 +2100 Travis Kelce +2500 +2500 +2500 Deebo Samuel +2500 +2800 +2500 A.J. Brown +3500 +3000 +3500 Nick Bosa +4000 +4000 +4000 Devonta Smith +5000 +5000 +4500

When the Super Bowl MVP odds market opened prior to the NFL’s wild card round, six quarterbacks topped the chart.

Two of those quarterbacks are now making vacation plans: Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who opened as the +550 second choice on BetMGM’s Super Bowl MVP odds board, and Dallas’ Dak Prescott, who was sixth during wild card week at +1600.

On Sunday afternoon, Allen and the Bills were upset 27-10 at home by Burrow and the Bengals. About four hours later, Prescott and the Cowboys saw their season end in a 19-12 loss at San Francisco.

As for the quarterback who opened as the clear favorite to win Super Bowl MVP honors (and is a lock to win NFL MVP next week)? He’s still around — but he’s got a serious hitch in his giddyup.

That would be Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a serious ankle sprain in Saturday’s 27-20 AFC Divisional Playoff home win over the Jaguars.

Mahomes was sidelined for much of the second quarter against Jacksonville, but played the entire second half. However, his mobility was clearly diminished, as was his overall effectiveness.

Despite the injury and his questionable status for the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game against visiting Cincinnati, Mahomes remains the Super Bowl MVP favorite at two sportsbooks.

Oddly, one is the same book that has elevated the Eagles over the Chiefs in odds to win the Super Bowl: BetMGM.

That’s where Mahomes was +325 to win Super Bowl MVP, a slight drop from his opening number of +400.

FanDuel has Mahomes’ price a bit shorter at +320.

However, Hurts and Burrow are hot on Mahomes’ tail at both sportsbooks. The young QBs share +350 Super Bowl MVP odds at BetMGM and FanDuel. Hurts was sitting third at +650 at BetMGM before the playoffs began, while Burrow was next at +900.

Meanwhile, oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook decided not take a definitive stand as of the moment. Its Super Bowl odds board has Mahomes, Hurts and Burrow in a three-way dead heat, all at +350.

Super Bowl MVP odds: 49ers’ rookie QB still looks ‘Purdy’ good

Purdy was solid but not spectacular in Sunday’s 19-12 NFC Divisional Playoff win over Dallas. He went 19-for-29 for 214 yards with no touchdowns — after tossing three in each of his previous two games — and no interceptions.

Even though the 49ers are 8-0 since Purdy was pressed into service back in Week 13 of the regular season following an injury to veteran starter Jimmy Garoppolo, oddsmakers have the rookie a distant fourth to win Super Bowl MVP.

Purdy began this week with odds of +650 at FanDuel and BetMGM (he opened +1000 at the latter sportsbook). Caesars has Purdy out to +700.

That said, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft joins his quarterback peers as the only four players with single-digit Super Bowl MVP odds.

After Purdy, there’s a big drop to his 49ers teammate, running back Christian McCaffrey (+1400 at BetMGM and FanDuel; +1500 at Caesars).

Everyone else on the betting board at all three books are priced as long shots of 20-to-1 (+2000) or higher.

Among that group, most are offensive playmakers, including Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown, Cincinnati wideout Ja’Marr Chase, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and San Francisco hybrid receiver/running back Deebo Samuel.

However, all are priced differently depending on the sportsbook.

One player sporting a consensus, across-the-board price: 49ers pass-rushing demon Nick Bosa. His +4000 odds (40-to-1) at all three sportsbooks are the shortest among all defensive players.

As for true running backs, nobody other than McCaffrey is being given much of a shot to end a 25-year Super Bowl MVP drought for that particular position group.

Philadelphia tailback Miles Sanders and Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon share +8000 odds at Caesars and +10000 odds at BetMGM. FanDuel has Mixon (+8500) slightly ahead of Sanders (+9500).

Both are coming off huge rushing games — Sanders rumbled for 90 yards in Saturday’s 38-7 blowout of the Giants; Mixon ran for 105 at Buffalo.

The only Eagles other than Hurts, Brown and Sanders who appear on Super Bowl MVP odds boards are:

WR Devonta Smith: +4500 (FanDuel); +5000 (BetMGM, Caesars)

LB Haason Reddick: +8000 (Caesars); +10000 (FanDuel, BetMGM)

CB Darius Slay: +12500 (BetMGM, Caesars)

TE Dallas Goedert: +15000 (FanDuel, BetMGM); +20000 (Caesars)

DE Brandon Graham: +15000 (Caesars)

