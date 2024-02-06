Want to bet on the National Anthem? Gatorade bath color? Here’s a Super Bowl novelty prop guide

The Super Bowl is an event.

It’s the most American event possible and the best day on the Gregorian Calendar for us sports gamblers.

How do we celebrate?

By betting on the game in every way possible, including all the non-gametime novelty props offered by sportsbooks specifically for The Big Game.

Before we dig into our best side, total and prop bets later in the week, here’s a piece on how I’m betting all the Super Bowl Novelty specials, starting with a pre-game prop (National Anthem over/under), including an intermission prop (Usher halftime show), and ending with a post-game prop (Gatorade Bath Color).

National Anthem Over/Under 90.5 Seconds

Total Odds Total Over 90.5 Seconds Odds +100 Total Under 90.5 Seconds Odds -130

(Odds via BetMGM)

The Queen of Country, Reba McEntire, will sing the National Anthem before The Big Game on Sunday.

It’ll mark the fourth consecutive year that a country music singer will perform the Star-Spangled Banner – Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan in 2021, Mickey Guyton in 2022 and Chris Stapleton in 2023.

The difference between past performances and this one is that the total is much lower. Her 90.5 seconds over/under is the lowest National Anthem total in the past 17 Super Bowls.

Even crazier, the time has already been bet up from an absurdly low opener of 84.5 seconds.

The last National Anthem total to be set even remotely close to 90 seconds was in 2012 when Kelly Clarkson received an over/under time of 94 seconds.

Per my Action Network co-worker, Ryan Collinsworth, Clarkson performed her rendition at 70 beats per minute and pushed the wager, reaching precisely 94 seconds.

However, Clarkson has extraordinary breath support, which McEntire does not.

Reba is getting older – now 68 – and is closer to a straightforward vocalist than most. As you can see in her past renditions, she’s somewhat deadpan, wasting zero time rushing from “O Say” to “Home of the Brave.”

Here’s McEntire ripping through the Anthem in 82 seconds at the 1997 World Series

And here she is ripping around 81 seconds at the 1997 Celebrity of Hope Softball Game:

I’ve also heard she hit 72 seconds at the 1974 Oklahoma City Rodeo, a wild 66 seconds at the 1985 World Series, and 82 seconds at the 2017 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

There are some commonalities from her past performances. She doesn’t start elongating her performance until the latter third of the song, and she comes out of the gates swinging, bellowing the first few verses at a quick pace.

All that said, here’s an example of Reba almost cracking 90 seconds at a 1999 Cowboys game, reaching 89.5 seconds by beginning to draw out the lyrics around 40 seconds:

And it’s worth mentioning that older Reba paces herself more than younger Reba. Her more recent performances have been more reasonable than sub-80 or sub-75 seconds.

Of more importance, however, none of these performances have been accompanied.

A band almost always supports the Super Bowl National Anthem singer. Sullivan and Church had a full band supporting them. Guyton had a choir and piano. Demi Lovato (2020), Gladys Knight (2019) and Pink (2018) all had a full orchestra. Stapleton played by himself but was supported by his guitar.

Additionally, the older McEntire probably has lost some pizzazz in the pipes, meaning she’ll need a band to support her vocals even more.

If she doesn’t sing a cappella, McEntire must sing the anthem in the same rhythm, pace and set as her backup band.

Also, per Collinsworth, McEntire most likely sings the anthem with a click-track, which is, as he describes it, “a metronome that is sent (via bus) to an artist’s in-ear monitor in order to assist them in keeping time.”

This ultimately means McEntire will most likely sing the anthem at a pace dictated by someone else. It may come down to, as Collinsworth wrote to me, “more about what the Super Bowl may prefer Reba to do than what she wants to do in a vacuum.”

The last National Anthem singer to not use a click track was Lady Gaga in 2016, and she cashed in at a whopping 142 seconds at only 58 beats per minute. I can’t imagine anyone wanting to see something crazy like that again.

Instead, McEntire and her band likely sing the anthem at a click-track-set beats-per-minute pace similar to recent Super Bowl renditions.

In that regard, the past five National Anthem singers hit between 110 and 135 seconds and 65 to 69 beats per minute. Only three of the past 10 singers have stayed under two minutes.

Year Singer Time (seconds) Beats Per Minute Over/Under (seconds) Year 2023 Singer Chris Stapleton Time (seconds) 121 Beats Per Minute 66 Over/Under (seconds) Under 121 Year 2022 Singer Mickey Guyton Time (seconds) 110 Beats Per Minute 69 Over/Under (seconds) Over 99 Year 2021 Singer Jazmine Sullivan/Eric Church Time (seconds) 136 Beats Per Minute 65 Over/Under (seconds) Over 119 Year 2020 Singer Demi Lovato Time (seconds) 110 Beats Per Minute 66 Over/Under (seconds) Under 115 Year 2019 Singer Gladys Knight Time (seconds) 122 Beats Per Minute 69 Over/Under (seconds) Over 107 Year 2018 Singer Pink Time (seconds) 113 Beats Per Minute 75 Over/Under (seconds) Under 120 Year 2017 Singer Luke Bryan Time (seconds) 124 Beats Per Minute 61 Over/Under (seconds) Under 129 Year 2016 Singer Lady Gaga Time (seconds) 143 Beats Per Minute 58 Over/Under (seconds) Over 142 Year 2015 Singer Idina Menzel Time (seconds) 125 Beats Per Minute N/A Over/Under (seconds) Over 122 Year 2014 Singer Renee Fleming Time (seconds) 122 Beats Per Minute N/A Over/Under (seconds) Under 143 Year 2013 Singer Alica Keys Time (seconds) 155 Beats Per Minute 70 Over/Under (seconds) Over 135 Year 2012 Singer Kelly Clarkson Time (seconds) 93 Beats Per Minute 65 Over/Under (seconds) Push 93 Year 2010 Singer Carrie Underwood Time (seconds) 107 Beats Per Minute 83 Over/Under (seconds) Over 101 Year 2009 Singer Jennifer Hudson Time (seconds) 130 Beats Per Minute 63 Over/Under (seconds) Over 124 Year 2008 Singer Jordin Sparks Time (seconds) 114 Beats Per Minute 82 Over/Under (seconds) Over 107

(Data via The Action Network’s Ryan Collinsworth and The Athletic’s Hannah Vanbiber)

There’s also the off-chance of a choreographed pause or instrumental interlude during the set, which would significantly increase the time of the rendition compared to her solo performances.

Altogether, the National Anthem over/under total is deflated dramatically by Reba’s past performances, when in reality, she and her band will perform at sub-70 beats per minute and fly over the 90.5-second total. The only way she could speed through the entire song in under 90 seconds is by performing at 78 beats per minute, which seems unreasonable.

Pick: National Anthem Over 90.5 Seconds (+100)

Usher Halftime Show Over/Under Total Songs

Total Odds Total Over 8.5 Odds -130 Total Under 8.5 Odds -110

I must admit I’m not the biggest Usher fan.

I’ve heard “Yeah!” a thousand times in college, alongside “Love In This Club,” but I am generally unfamiliar with his discography.

Therefore, I don’t know where he’ll go with his first or last song.

That said, Super Bowl performers put on a big performance – it’s among the biggest and most-watched concerts of the year, so artists pull out all the stops.

As such, these artists want to delve deep into their bag, performing everything from their biggest hits to the most recent releases.

Usher has as many big hits as any mid-2000s hip-hop artist, so I expect him to play a double-digit setlist and cruise Over 8.5 Total Songs.

Mainly because that’s what most past performers have done. The past six Halftime show performers played at least nine songs, with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez topping out at a whopping 17 songs during the Super Bowl 54 intermission.

Super Bowl Performer(s) Total Songs Super Bowl 52 Performer(s) Justin Timberlake Total Songs 11 Super Bowl 53 Performer(s) Maroon 5 Total Songs 9 Super Bowl 54 Performer(s) Skaira, Jennifer Lopez Total Songs 17 Super Bowl 55 Performer(s) The Weeknd Total Songs 9 Super Bowl 56 Performer(s) Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar Total Songs 11 Super Bowl 57 Performer(s) Rihanna Total Songs 15

(Data via Wikipedia)

Many of these artists don’t play songs in full during the show, opting instead to play bits and pieces of songs to continue pumping up the crowd. I can imagine Usher seamlessly transitioning from the first verse of “Yeah!” into “Love In This Club” rather than singing all four choruses, which includes 20 “Yeah!”'s each.

Pick: Over 8.5 Total Songs (-130)

Gatorade Bath Color

Color of Gatorade Bath Odds Color of Gatorade Bath Purple Odds +275 Color of Gatorade Bath Orange Odds +325 Color of Gatorade Bath Blue Odds +375 Color of Gatorade Bath Yellow/Green/Lime Odds +375 Color of Gatorade Bath Red/Pink Odds +400 Color of Gatorade Bath Clear/Water Odds +1100

(Odds via BetMGM)

It’s much more challenging to handicap the Gatorade Bath color than the National Anthem or the halftime show. This novelty prop is much more random.

There are some past “metrics” to look at.

For example, the most popular Gatorade Bath color over the past 23 Super Bowls has been Orange, hitting five times (21.7%). Clear/Water, Blue, and No Bath have cashed four times each (17.4%).

Additionally, five NFL teams have won multiple Super Bowls since 2001, and of those five teams, only one has dumped the same Gatorade color over their head coach multiple times -- the Patriots cashed Blue in 2015 and 2019.

The Chiefs tossed Purple on Andy Reid last year, and they tossed Orange on him in their 2020 victory over the 49ers.

Super Bowl Team Color Super Bowl 35 Team Ravens Color Yellow Super Bowl 36 Team Patriots Color No Bath Super Bowl 37 Team Buccaneers Color Purple Super Bowl 38 Team Patriots Color No Bath Super Bowl 39 Team Patriots Color Clear/Water Super Bowl 40 Team Steelers Color Clear/Water Super Bowl 41 Team Colts Color Clear/Water Super Bowl 42 Team Giants Color Clear/Water Super Bowl 43 Team Steelers Color Yellow Super Bowl 44 Team Saints Color Orange Super Bowl 45 Team Packers Color Orange Super Bowl 46 Team Giants Color Purple Super Bowl 47 Team Ravens Color No Bath Super Bowl 48 Team Seahawks Color Orange Super Bowl 49 Team Patriots Color Blue Super Bowl 50 Team Broncos Color Orange Super Bowl 51 Team Patriots Color No Bath Super Bowl 52 Team Eagles Color Yellow Super Bowl 53 Team Patriots Color Blue Super Bowl 54 Team Chiefs Color Orange Super Bowl 55 Team Buccaneers Color Blue Super Bowl 56 Team Rams Color Blue Super Bowl 57 Team Chiefs Color Purple

(Data via Covers’ Jason Logan)

I’m thinking about the Gatorade Bath in a few different ways. Although my handicap is based around a Kansas City victory, who are the underdogs – I have no idea what the Niners will throw in a win.

That said, here’s what I’m thinking:

First, why would Kansas City change its Gatorade color in its second consecutive Super Bowl? The Chiefs rode Purple Gatorade to a win in last year’s Big Game, so why fix what ain’t broke?

But then again, teams seldom repeat the same color Gatorade in repetitive Super Bowl victories.

However, I thought about the Chiefs compared to the Patriots – two dynasties with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks getting ready to win three Super Bowls in five years.

The Patriots repeated Gatorade colors in the second part of their dynasty, and I could see the Chiefs using Orange again after dousing Reid with it in a win over these 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

If you win a bunch of Super Bowls, you’re bound to repeat a Gatorade color eventually, right? The Patriots are the only team to win three this century, and the Chiefs would be the second, so the theory tracks.

Altogether, I’ll side with the longer odds between Purple and Orange and throw some change on the latter.

Also, teams always have water on the sidelines, so maybe they grab the wrong tub and dump regular boring H20 on their coach. For what it’s worth, Clear/Water cashed in four straight seasons between 2005 and 2008.

Picks: Orange Gatorade Bath (+325) | Clear/Water Gatorade Bath (+1100)

