Chiefs, 49ers open as early favorites in 2025 Super Bowl futures odds

Now that we’ve officially put a bow on the 2023-24 NFL season, we can start looking at Super Bowl odds for the upcoming campaign.

Surprisingly, despite winning back-to-back titles and their third in five years, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the shortest price on the board to lift the Lombardi Trophy. That honor goes to the San Francisco 49ers, who would probably petition to play any team other than the Chiefs should they reach another Super Bowl.

On two occasions, the Chiefs have stood in the way of the 49ers winning their first title since 1995. San Francisco is priced at +500, with Kansas City available at +650.

Next up is Baltimore at +900, Detroit and Buffalo are priced at +1200, while Dallas and Cincinnati have the same odds at +1500.

Below is a complete list of Super Bowl odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 Super Bowl odds (via FanDuel)

Teams Super Bowl LVIX odds Teams 49ers Super Bowl LVIX odds +500 Teams Chiefs Super Bowl LVIX odds +650 Teams Ravens Super Bowl LVIX odds +900 Teams Bills Super Bowl LVIX odds +1200 Teams Lions Super Bowl LVIX odds +1200 Teams Bengals Super Bowl LVIX odds +1500 Teams Cowboys Super Bowl LVIX odds +1500 Teams Eagles Super Bowl LVIX odds +1700 Teams Dolphins Super Bowl LVIX odds +2000 Teams Packers Super Bowl LVIX odds +2500 Teams Texans Super Bowl LVIX odds +2500 Teams Chargers Super Bowl LVIX odds +3000 Teams Jaguars Super Bowl LVIX odds +3000 Teams Jets Super Bowl LVIX odds +3000 Teams Rams Super Bowl LVIX odds +3000 Teams Bears Super Bowl LVIX odds +4000 Teams Vikings Super Bowl LVIX odds +4000 Teams Browns Super Bowl LVIX odds +5000 Teams Colts Super Bowl LVIX odds +5000 Teams Falcons Super Bowl LVIX odds +5000 Teams Buccaneers Super Bowl LVIX odds +7500 Teams Cardinals Super Bowl LVIX odds +7500 Teams Raiders Super Bowl LVIX odds +7500 Teams Saints Super Bowl LVIX odds +7500 Teams Seahawks Super Bowl LVIX odds +7500 Teams Broncos Super Bowl LVIX odds +10000 Teams Steelers Super Bowl LVIX odds +10000 Teams Commanders Super Bowl LVIX odds +15000 Teams Giants Super Bowl LVIX odds +15000 Teams Patriots Super Bowl LVIX odds +15000 Teams Titans Super Bowl LVIX odds +15000 Teams Panthers Super Bowl LVIX odds +25000

The scary thing about the Chiefs winning yet another title is that this was far from their best team. Kansas City’s offense struggled mightily as its receiving corps led the league with 44 drops during the regular season.

However, so long as the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes under center, they’ll always have better than a puncher’s chance.

I think Mahomes’ most significant attribute is forcing teams to play out of their comfort zone while trying to match his efficiency. Long drives that end in field goals don’t cut it because you can almost count on Mahomes going down the field to score a touchdown.

It’s almost like opposing teams start the game down seven points when they face Mahomes. And even if you manage to jump out to a big lead, you can’t ever feel too secure with Mahomes lurking on the sidelines.

Nonetheless, I do get the sense that the gap is narrowing between Kansas City and the rest of the league. The Chiefs must abide by the league’s salary cap rules, which means they can’t possibly pay or keep all their players.

Thus, the Chiefs have had to turn to the NFL Draft to build out their roster. For example, Kansas City started a seventh-round pick, Nick Allegretti, at left guard after ruling out Joe Thuney for the AFC Championship and Super Bowl.

And who can forget Isiah Pacheco, who has become such a crucial part of Kansas City’s offense? The Chiefs drafted Pacheco in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

You not only have to deal with the Chiefs on the field, but you also have to outperform their front office. On the sidelines, the Chiefs have a head coach in Andy Reid, who has a wealth of playoff and Super Bowl experience.

Given the Chiefs’ success, I’m not sure you’ll find much value on the board if you want to bet against Reid and Mahomes.

The better option might be to swing for the fences and try your luck at a team with longer odds, like the Packers at 25/1 or the Chargers at 30/1.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.