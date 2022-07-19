Commercial Content, 21+

Check out the latest Super Bowl odds for the 2023 NFL season, with the Buffalo Bills early favorites for the title ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite claiming the Super Bowl last season, the Los Angeles Rams are fourth favorites at +1,100 to go back-to-back and retain their crown, with the Bills and Bucs first and second favorites at +600 and +750 respectively.

The Kansas City Chiefs at +900 and the Green Bay Packers (+1,200) make up the remaining Vince Lombardi trophy frontrunners, as we look forward to another exciting football campaign getting underway in September.

2023 Super Bowl winner odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Buffalo Bills +600 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750 Kansas City Chiefs +900 L.A. Rams +1100 Green Bay Packers +1200 San Francisco 49ers +1400 Dallas Cowboys +1600 Denver Broncos +1600 L.A. Chargers +1600 Baltimore Ravens +2000 Cincinnati Bengals +2000 Indianapolis Colts +2500 Philadelphia Eagles +2500 Arizona Cardinals +3000 Cleveland Browns +3000 Tennessee Titans +3000 Miami Dolphins +3500 Las Vegas Raiders +4000 Minnesota Vikings +4000 New England Patriots +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000 Washington Commanders +6600 Pittsburgh Steelers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 New York Giants +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Detroit Lions +12500 Jacksonville Jaguars +12500 New York Jets +12500 Seattle Seahawks +15000 Atlanta Falcons +25000 Houston Texans +30000

Favorites to win the Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills +600

The Bills won’t be happy with how their campaign ended last year, when they were sent home in the divisional round after going down in overtime to the Chiefs.

They were pretty consistent in the regular season, going 11-6 to finish atop the AFC East and ahead of the likes of the Patriots and the Dolphins.

They’ve suffered heartbreak twice in the past two seasons, both at the hands of the Chiefs, with Buffalo also going down in the AFC championship game in 2021 as their wait for a first Super Bowl appearance since 1993 went on.

Their schedule this year definitely plays into their short odds, with Buffalo having one of the easier schedules in comparison to the likes of Chiefs, Cardinals, and Rams.

Given they boast the likes of Josh Allen, Von Miller, and Stefon Diggs to name a few, it’s easy to see why they’re favorites to claim their first title this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750

It’s fair to say that the Bucs definitely wouldn’t be this price if Tom Brady hadn’t come back out of retirement in the summer for what seems like one last rodeo.

Tampa claimed the Super Bowl title as recently as February 2021, beating the Chiefs as Brady claimed his seventh ring.

They weren’t able to repeat this success in the following season, with Tampa Bay going out in the divisional round to the eventual champions in the L.A. Rams.

They will be missing key player Rob Gronkowski following his retirement from the sport, however they do still have the GOAT, Brady, and when you have him, anything’s possible.

Their schedule for this season is pretty tough, with the Bucs having to play all of the Bengals, Ravens, Rams, Chiefs, and Packers during the regular season.

However, given the roster they have at their disposal, as well as the fact they have Brady back following his short retirement, we can’t argue with the Bucs being +750 at this point.

Kansas City Chiefs +900

The Chiefs have been one of the most consistent teams in the NFL over the past few seasons, with Kansas City winning the Super Bowl in 2020 and losing there in 2021.

Last season saw them sent home by the Bengals in the AFC Championship game after sending home both the Steelers and the Bills.

They have one of the league’s superstars in Patrick Mahomes, a player who’s been on top form ever since stepping foot in the league a few years ago.

However, their schedule this year is one of the hardest in the NFL, with K.C. coming up against the Bucs, Bills, Rams, and Bengals in the first 13 weeks.

Their roster is stacked with talent, with Mahomes being accompanied by the likes of the Juju Smith-Schuster, Travis Kelce, and Skyy Moore, all players that are capable of helping K.C. reach another championship game.

A price of +900 looks generous from BetMGM at this point, with other sportsbooks having them slightly lower, thus if you’re confident in the Chiefs, getting on them now seems wise.

L.A. Rams +1,100

The Rams head into this season as the reigning champions following their successful postseason campaign last year, one that saw them claim the Super Bowl title by beating the Bengals.

They saw off the Bucs, Cardinals, and 49ers on their way to the Super Bowl, where L.A. came up winners against Joe Burrow and Co. to claim its first title of the century.

The Rams’ schedule is the hardest of any team in the league this year, with L.A. having to face the likes of the Bills, Cardinals, 49ers, Packers, Bucs, and Chiefs, a seriously difficult set of teams to play against.

However, they showed last year they have exactly what it takes to claim the Super Bowl title, finishing atop a difficult NFC West division that contains Arizona, San Francisco, and Seattle.

At +1,100 they look a fair price to go back-to-back this year, especially if you think they’ve got what it takes to negotiate their stacked regular-season schedule.

Green Bay Packers +1,200

The Packers have managed to keep a hold of QB Aaron Rodgers up until this point, something that’ll be key in their attempts to win the Super Bowl title this season.

They were strong in the regular season last year, finishing with the best record in the NFC at 13-4, however they failed to replicate this form in the postseason, going out in the divisional playoffs to an inspired 49ers side.

They would’ve been bitterly disappointed with how their campaign ended last year, especially given the excellent roster the Packers boast.

Rodgers has the likes of Sammy Watkins and Christian Watson by his side, with the trio combining constantly last year to drag the Packers to their excellent regular season showing.

They’ll need a monumental effort to claim their first Super Bowl title since 2010 this season, however they have been handed a pretty favorable schedule for the regular season.

Green Bay only has to face the Bucs, Bills, and Rams when it comes to difficult opposition, something that means the Packers should be favorites to top the NFC this season again.

Super Bowl winner odds: Dark horses

Cincinnati Bengals +2,000

The Bengals were the surprise package of the 2021 campaign, with Cincinnati making it all the way to the Super Bowl, where they were eventually beaten by the Rams to end their fairy-tale season.

They beat all of the Raiders, Titans, and Chiefs on their way to the Super Bowl, with the Bengals showing they can rub shoulders with the big boys despite not being heavily favored at the start of the season.

The Bengals definitely have a squad capable of making another deep run this time around, with star QB Burrow surrounded by the likes of Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

They will need a similar level of fortune to make the Super Bowl given they have one of the more difficult schedules in the league.

However, at a price of +2,000, they look one of the best value long-shot picks to claim the Vince Lombardi trophy this term.

Arizona Cardinals +3,000

The Cardinals started last season on fire, winning all of their first seven games and 10 of their first 12, something that saw their Super Bowl winner odds plummet.

They ended the season with an 11-5 record after a collapse in the second half of the campaign, before being sent packing by the Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

They have a pretty strong roster, with the Cardinals surrounding QB Kyler Murray with stars such as JJ Watt, Marquise Brown, and DeAndre Hopkins.

Given this, they should be more than capable of making the playoffs yet again despite being in a very difficult NFC West with the Rams and 49ers.

They’re +3,000 to go all the way this time around, a decent price for a team that’s shown they have what it takes to beat the best teams in the division on their day.

Miami Dolphins +3,500

The Dolphins won’t be many people’s choice of Super Bowl winner this season given they didn’t even make the postseason last year, as well as the fact they haven’t won a playoff game since 2000.

However, don’t let this put you off betting on them as a dark horse for this year’s NFL campaign, as Miami has made a few smart acquisitions during the offseason.

Their biggest signing so far has been Tyreek Hill, who joined them in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs back in March, with the Dolphins hoping a pairing of him and Tua Tagovailoa will guide them to the playoffs again.

They also boast the likes of Jaylen Waddle and Melvin Ingram, a strong core of players to build around going forward into the future seasons.

They are in with the Patriots and Bills in the AFC East, two tough teams, however they did finish just one win from the postseason last year, something they should be able to better following the arrival of Hill.

They’re a generous price at +3,500, with Miami seeming a strong outside bet for those looking for a high-odds, long-shot bet on the Super Bowl champion this year.

This story was written and provided by The Action Network. Some links on this page may be referral links to The Action Network and The Philadelphia Inquirer does receive compensation from them. The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. If you think you have a gambling problem, you may visit https://www.ncpgambling.org or call 1-800-522-4700 for assistance.