Here’s how to bet the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl matchup if it turns one-sided

By now you probably have read every bit of analysis on Super Bowl LVIII. But allow me to present one more angle that maybe you haven’t considered.

One way to find betting value in the Super Bowl (or other massive, standalone sporting events that everyone will be betting like a huge boxing match or the college football national championship) is to go completely against the grain. I’m not talking about simply “fading the public” by backing the less popular side or total, but thinking about, and betting on, the outcome nobody sees/wants to see coming.

In my experience working in sports betting I’ve realized that there is always one angle that never gets covered when it comes to breaking down or handicapping the Super Bowl (or other massive events like a generational boxing match, the college football playoff, etc.). It almost feels like it’s poor form to even bring it up on podcasts or pregame shows. And I can almost guarantee that no pundit on CBS is going to come on TV and make the boldest prediction: That the game will be a dud.

Football fans have been spoiled in recent years. The past two Super Bowls were decided by six points combined. When the 49ers and Chiefs played in Super Bowl LIV, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 20-10 deficit. You don’t have to reach back to far to recall The Philly Special or the Falcons choke, either. Heck, New England’s 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII may have been dreary, but it was tight and unexpected.

But there have also been some duds. The Buccaneers were up 21-6 at halftime over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV and it never got close. Perhaps the most notoriously terrible Super Bowl was Seattle’s 43-8 win over Denver at MetLife Stadium in 2014. It happens.

» READ MORE: Christian McCaffrey and Travis Kelce among best Super Bowl 58 anytime touchdown props to bet

Super Bowl 58 Betting Strategy

The good news is there is a way to keep yourself invested in the Super Bowl even if the game is dross. And the best part is the payouts can be pretty handsome since very few people will be betting into this game-script.

So let’s break down some angles.

First up is that the 49ers and Brock Purdy can’t cope with the moment. Maybe Purdy makes mistakes and the offense just never gets going. Remember, we were only a couple of bad bounces away from this happening in the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. San Francisco was perilously close to getting blown out of the building in that tilt. So is it really that outlandish to suggest that Kansas City comes out hot and never looks back? Kansas City -23.5 is being offered at +1700 at FanDuel.

The other angle is that Purdy and the Niners offense is lights out and the 49ers defense has Mahomes on the run all night like the Bucs did a few years back. The Niners to win by 28 points is +2000 at FanDuel or you can back them to win by 25-30 points at +3500 at DraftKings.

» READ MORE: Want to bet on the National Anthem? Gatorade bath color? Here’s a Super Bowl novelty prop guide

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.