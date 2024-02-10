Bet this Super Bowl same game parlay featuring big days from Deebo Samuel, Travis Kelce

Wagering on same game parlays is one of the most fun ways to bet, and that’ll especially be true for a lot of players this Super Bowl. You couldn’t have drawn up a game with more star power than the Chiefs vs 49ers, making it all the more fun to bet.

I’ve created a Super Bowl same game parlay on FanDuel, with four legs for +788 odds. FanDuel is one of the best NFL betting sites and arguably the best site to parlay bet on due to competitive odds and a smooth user interface for creating parlays.

My Super Bowl Same Game Parlay on FanDuel

(Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Christian McCaffrey (-210) and Travis Kelce (+105) anytime touchdown scorers

No sports bet is “safe”, but these two players scoring touchdowns are the two props you can more confident in than any others. Both are the best weapons on their offenses and are touchdown scoring machines.

McCaffrey scored 21 times this season and is a threat to find the end zone on the ground or through the air. Kelce has 19 touchdowns (Most in NFL playoff history) in 21 career playoff games and scored in each of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl wins.

While the 49ers have a few players that may steal some scores from McCaffrey, the Chiefs lack reliability outside of Kelce and to a lesser extent, Rashee Rice.

Kansas City Chiefs moneyline (+110)

Adding the Chiefs’ moneyline might be seen as a risky leg to add, but I’m done doubting greatness. I picked the Chiefs to lose in the divisional round and AFC title game and was wrong both times.

The 49ers have an all-around better roster, but there’s something about the combination of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid that makes it hard to doubt them coming out on top.

Kyle Shanahan has a poor track record in the Super Bowl and is in his second one with the 49ers, while the Chiefs should be calm, cool, and collected ahead of their fourth Super Bowl in the Mahomes era.

Deebo Samuel over 4.5 receptions (-122)

Outside of McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel is who makes the 49ers offense as good as they are. His ability after the catch is incredible, and he’s very explosive as a runner which makes him an even more unpredictable cover.

Interestingly enough, Samuel had ten games under five receptions this year (Including four of his last six games). While George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk had better seasons than last, Samuel was fed the ball less.

But in the Super Bowl, your best players are who you want to carry you. Samuel is the most dynamic pass catcher on the roster and should have a healthy workload. He had five receptions in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs four years ago.

Other Super Bowl Same Game Parlay legs to consider throwing in

I’m comfortable in these four legs happening and love the odds on them. You can opt-into a no sweat same game parlay as well, which refunds your bet in bonus bets if you lose as long as it’s three or more legs and +400 or longer odds.

But if you want to keep adding to this parlay, I have three more legs to consider with the odds accurate as of time of publish included.

Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-150) (+943 parlay odds) Travis Kelce over 6.5 receptions (-150) (+1352 parlay odds) George Kittle over 3.5 receptions (-158) (+2242 parlay odds)

