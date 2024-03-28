Bet on UConn to win and cover against San Diego State in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup

On paper, the Aztecs have the necessary athleticism and switch-ability to combat the Huskies’ elite pattern motion offense.

But it might not matter.

UConn has too many ways to beat you.

And San Diego State no longer has the offensive firepower that propelled it to last year’s Title game against these Huskies.

San Diego State vs UConn Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Team San Diego State Spread +10.5 (-104) Moneyline +490 Total o135.5 (-115) Team UConn Spread -10.5 (-118) Moneyline -710 Total u135.5 (-105)

(Odds via FanDuel)

San Diego State vs UConn prediction: Analysis

(7:39 p.m. ET, TBS)

The Huskies initiate every offensive set with off-ball stagger screen actions, hunting open 3-point shots and back-door cutters.

But Dan Hurley’s offense is too complex, variable, and versatile for any defense to stop – I highly recommend reading this piece I wrote about Hurley’s motion to learn more.

The Huskies can flow from stagger screens into dribble hand-off sets into high pick-and-roll sets. They will find the set or script that you can’t stop, and they will relentlessly exploit you with it.

San Diego State’s switch-everything defense is ideal for stopping motion-based offenses, as the Aztecs don’t allow off-ball screen runners to gain separation. And in the title game last year, they held UConn to just nine points on 12 off-ball screen and cutting sets, suitable for only .75 PPP.

But UConn adjusted, flowing into more on-ball and post actions.

And the Huskies ripped the Aztecs apart.

UConn scored 40 points on 35 ball-screen, DHO, and post-up sets, a much more UConn-like 1.14 PPP. Ultimately, that helped them reach the 75-point mark, and it’s hard to beat the Huskies when they score north of 70.

During this Sweet 16 run, the Huskies have leveraged Tristen Newton and Donovan Clingan in more spread pick-and-roll sets, obliterating Stetson and Northwestern.

While SDSU can stop secondary actions, the Aztecs have struggled against elite spread ball-screen offenses – New Mexico beat them twice this year.

Specifically, Jaedon LeDee can’t defend out of position, allowing well over 1.00 PPP when defending ball-screen initiators and roll-men.

Several offenses have exploited San Diego State’s elite defense through this specific vulnerability. I can’t imagine UConn won’t, especially with how absurdly efficient Clingan is when rolling to the basket (1.29 PPP, 84th percentile).

On the other end of the court, last year’s Aztecs had a dependable go-to guy in Matt Bradley and decent shooters spacing the floor.

While Lamont Butler and Darrion Trammell are capable, they are far from the backcourt creators that Bradley was. And these Aztecs can’t hit the broad side of a barn, shooting under 32% from 3.

Instead, these Aztecs are very reliant on LeDee’s post-creation. In the Tournament’s first weekend, he scored 58 of San Diego State’s 154 points.

But the Aztecs will be running an interior-based, LeDee-reliant offense into Clingan, the nation’s 18th-best post-up defender (.28 PPP allowed) that anchors college basketball’s fourth-best 2-point defense (43%).

Around Clingan, the Huskies will run drop-coverage on defense, overplaying ball handlers on the perimeter and shooters on the wing while funneling everything toward the dominant rim protector.

You beat that with dominant on-ball, middle-of-the-floor dribble creators.

Last year’s Aztecs had that and still couldn’t stay within 20 points of UConn.

This year’s Aztecs don’t, and I doubt they keep this one close.

Brian Dutcher is a fantastic game planner and schemer, and I expect the Aztecs’ best effort in the Sweet 16. But Hurley’s playbook is too deep that it likely won’t matter, and San Diego State lacks the necessary firepower to keep the game close.

San Diego State vs UConn Pick

UConn -10.5 | Play to -11

