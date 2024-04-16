What is a Teaser? Teaser Betting Explained

The landscape of online sports betting is layered with phrases and terms you might not be familiar with such as teaser bets. There’s a niche of players who enjoy betting teasers, but what exactly does that form of wagering entail?

In this article, I’ll give you the full rundown of what a teaser bet is, how a teaser bet works, and the types of teaser bets you’ll find at any of the industry’s top online operators. Additionally, I’ll discuss how you can begin placing teasers today, the odds and payouts associated with teasers, the pros and cons of betting teasers, and much more.

More on Teaser Betting

What is a Teaser Bet?

Before I start explaining what teaser bets are, know that this is a bet type combining at least two spread or total bets into a parlay bet. When you create a teaser bet, you’re making a parlay of at least two legs where you’re changing what a spread or total is in each leg of your bet.

Because this is ultimately a parlay bet, you’ll need each leg to hit in order to win your wager unless you opt-in to a form of parlay bet insurance through a sportsbook. This means the additional legs you add, the harder it is to win your bet because you need more to happen.

The reason people make teaser bets at the best sports betting sites is because they have more control in deciding what a spread or total will be. This is in contrast with being locked in to only wagering the amount predetermined before the start of a game. Football and basketball are the two sports where teaser bets are most common.

The more you edit a spread or total further from the predetermined amount, the shorter your odds go. That means you’ll have less of a payout if you win as a result versus just leaving them as they are and combining them into a parlay traditionally.

How Does a Teaser Bet Work?

This bet type involves you changing at least two spread or totals markets for a game and combining these bets into a parlay.

To start placing teaser bets, start by adding at least two spread or totals markets into your bet slip on the sportsbook of your choosing. You’ll then be able to edit those amounts from your bet slip by certain amounts, which creates your teaser bet.

You have to add legs from multiple games, but keep in mind while your potential winnings can increase, your chances of winning decrease with the more legs you add.

There are many types of teaser bets such as two-team, six-point, seven-point, and more. But you can decide how many points you want to adjust a spread or total and try and be accurate with your prediction.

Types of Teaser Bets

The teaser bet type is one that gives you more control over dictating how you think a game will be decided. Here’s different types of bets to help employ the best teaser betting strategy applicable to your case.

Two-Team Teaser

As the name suggests, a two-team teaser is a bet where you adjust the spread or total in a game in a game with two teams.

Let’s use a hypothetical example of a college football game between Penn State and Ohio State. The Buckeyes are -5.5 point favorites with a totals market of 48.5.

You can choose to change the spread or total by a certain amount of points such as six, seven, or three.

For example, if you change Ohio State to +1.5 point favorites by adjusting their spread six points, you’ll win your bet if they win outright or lose by one point. Doing this will come at the cost of a lower payday however.

The same concept applies in a totals market in addition to point spreads. In that Penn State vs Ohio State 48.5 point totals market example, let’s say you adjust the totals market to 42.5. If the over hits and your bet wins, there’s less money coming your way.

A two-team teaser bet is when you just put two teams in your parlay with edited spreads or totals. But you can add more teams into your bet slip if you like, with your tradeoff being a potential higher payout but at a lower chance at winning.

Six-Point Teaser

The most common way players bet teasers is by wagering on six-point teaser bets. As the name of this might indicate, you’re adjusting your wager six points in your favor to try and get an outcome that better suits your prediction.

Because most points in NFL games come in the form of threes and sixes due to field goals and touchdowns, this is a popular type of bet.

For example, you could take the Pittsburgh Steelers at -2.5 point favorites and adjust the spread another six points in your favor to +6.5 points. This means the Steelers can win outright or lose by less than six and you’ll win that leg of your parlay.

Seven-Point Teaser

While touchdowns and field goals play a role in the six-point teaser for football games, the extra point is what bettors factor in when creating a seven-point teaser bet.

In another example, let’s say the San Francisco 49ers are -11.5 point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals. Swinging the spread seven points in your favor will make the 49ers -4.5 point favorites, meaning they just need to win by five points or more.

But because you’re adjusting the spread one point further than in a six-point teaser, you worsen your potential payout even more.

Super Teasers

Whereas the teaser bets mentioned earlier only require a minimum of two teams involved, super teaser bets require a minimum of three. You can also adjust the spread much more than six or seven points such as ten points.

Obviously since you’re continuing to adjust the spread further from what your sportsbook had it at before, you’re worsening your potential payout. But because you’re adding additional legs to your bet, you’re offsetting that to a degree. You’ll still need each leg to hit in order for your bet to hit ultimately.

Reverse Teasers (Pleasers)

Every type of teaser I’ve talked about involves increasing your chances of winning but decreases your potential payout. The reverse of that where your chances of winning decrease but your potential payout increases is called a pleaser bet.

For example, let’s say the Miami Heat are going up against the Boston Celtics in an NBA game with a totals market of 222.5 points. If you feel confident that game will far exceed 223 combined points, you can adjust the market to be something such as 229.5 points.

In that scenario, you’re less likely to win because you’ve changed the totals market to be less in your favor. But as your reward for stacking the odds against you more, you’ll win more money if you’re correct.

How to Place a Teaser Bet?

Now that you know what a teaser bet is and what ways you can make one, it’s time to talk about how to place one. Not every sportsbook will follow the exact same steps, but the guideline steps below can be used to get an idea of what you should be doing to create your bet.

Pick a Sportsbook

The first decision you need to make is what sportsbook you plan on wagering with. Teaser bets are available on all the most well known sportsbooks such as DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM just to name a few.

If you’re looking for the best odds to include in your teaser bet, those three sportsbooks will typically be your best bets for football and basketball. These sportsbooks also offer some of the best promotions for returning customers you can use on additional bets.

If you’re unsure about something such as how to create a teaser on your particular sportsbook, customer service can be reached on each platform through email or 24/7 live chat boxes.

Select a Sport & Game

After you’re logged into your sportsbook of choice, you’ll next need to decide what sport and game you want to bet on. While I’ve noted football and basketball heavily as the most popular bets to place teaser wagers on, you can also wager on sports like MLB or NHL.

It’s important to note that hockey and baseball are a bit trickier to place teaser bets on due to the scoring only coming in increments of one from runs or goals. Remember that you need at least two teams from different games or a combination of a spread and totals market from one game at minimum to construct a teaser bet.

Pick a Team or Totals

You have your sportsbook and game in mind, now you have to decide if you want to wager on a point spread or totals market.

When picking what point spread you want to edit to be more in your favor, I mainly suggest looking for markets with underdog teams. This is because if a team is already an underdog by a couple of points, you can edit the spread so they’re significant underdog and therefore can lose by a larger number of points and still win your bet for you.

Choose a Number of Points

If you’re looking to include a totals market in your bet, this can be trickier. In football, it can still be a good idea to use three, six or seven points as your baseline for adjusting the number of combined points you think will be scored in a game.

But for a sport like basketball, it can be trickier. Points only come in free throws, two pointers, or three pointers. But the face past tempo of the NBA, along with the amount of injuries from star players, and inconsistent level of defense being played can make it trickier to accurately guess how high or low scoring a game might be.

Place your Wager

This is the part that differs most from one sportsbook to another. To place your teaser bet in most instances, you must add the predetermined spread or total market you’re looking to edit into your bet slip.

From there is traditionally where you’ll be able to create the teaser bet and adjust the amounts to your liking. If this doesn’t work for you, every sportsbook has a FAQ section where you can try and figure out how they do it. You can also contact customer service as a last resort.

Cash your Winnings

If you correctly wager on each leg in your teaser parlay, your winnings will be deposited into your account for you to withdraw. Banking methods most commonly used across sportsbooks to cash your winnings include online bank transfer, debit card, and PayPal.

You might have to wait 24 to 48 banking hours for your first withdraw to be cleared and deposited into your bank. Different sportsbooks having different wait times and minimum withdrawal amount.

Teaser Odds & Payouts

Odds on teaser bets aren’t going to be as rewarding as if you just wagered on a bet traditionally. Although your odds of winning your bet will improve, there has to be the tradeoff of you not winning as much money as a result.

If you want to improve your potential winnings, adding more games to your parlay is the best way to do this. You have to weigh the risk of adding more legs to your bet and if it’s an obtainable one to hit due to more needing to happen.

Odds of a Hitting a Teaser

Online sportsbooks do a good job showing what your odds are and how much you can win depending on how much you wager before you submit your bet slip. As more teams get added to your teaser, your odds will go up.

Since BetMGM, FanDuel and DraftKings offer the most competitive odds of all sportsbooks, those are three sportsbooks I suggest if you’re new to sports betting as a whole.

Two-team teaser: In an NBA two-team teaser I made on DraftKings, I put in the Atlanta Hawks +16 point spread and New Orleans Pelicans Pelicans +1 spread into a parlay. The odds for those two legs is +253. If I adjust the spread five points on each game, the two leg parlay now has odds of -130 since the Hawks covering 21 points and Pelicans covering six points is a more obtainable ask. Six-point football teaser: Let’s say you pick the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants’ respective spreads of +2.5 and +5.5 points. If you adjust each spread six points, the Cowboys would be +8.5 and the Giants would be +11.5. If the odds on both spreads were -110, your teaser bet odds would be around -110 compared to the +264 odds you would’ve had initially due to the odds of each spread changing to yield you less payout.

Pros & Cons of Teaser Betting

Here’s a couple of pros and cons to teaser betting below to summarize the key points.

Pros

The main pro to teaser betting is you can increase your chances of winning a bet depending on how you edit a spread or totals market. Another pro is that in a reverse teaser (pleaser), you can increase your potential winnings by changing a market to be more difficult to hit than what the sportsbook had in place initially.

Cons

The inverse is despite having a better chance at winning a bet, you decrease your potential earnings the more you edit the market you’re betting on. Because a teaser bet is a form of parlay, you need to have multiple things happen in order to come away with any earnings.

Teaser Betting FAQs

What sportsbooks offer teaser bets?

Every legitimate sportsbook gives you the ability to create a teaser bet. This includes the following list of options: BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars, bet365, ESPN BET, and Fanatics.

Can a teaser bet end in a draw/rush?

Yes, it’s possible to see your teaser bet push just the same as if you were wagering on a straight bet or parlay.

If you wagered a two-team teaser, a push will result in your stake being refunded back to you. But if you wagered on three or more teams and only one of your legs draws, your odds and potential payout get adjusted to account for the remaining legs you have.

What does an open teaser mean?

If you’ve already placed a teaser bet and no leg has been settled as a loss, you have the option to add more legs to your parlay. When you add more legs, you increase your potential payout at the cost of making it more difficult for your bet to hit.

How do I calculate a teaser bet payout?

Your teaser bet will tell you how much your payout will be depending on how much you wager in your bet slip. This is nice because it saves you the work of having to do the mental calculations on how much your payout could be on your own. You can decide your happy medium to try and win an attainable bet while receiving a good enough payday to make the effort worth your while.

Is a teaser a form of parlay?

Yes, a teaser bet is a form of parlay because you need to have at least two bets consisting of an edited point spread or totals market. You also need both legs to hit in order to win ultimately, which is what would happen if you bet on the preset spread or total markets in a parlay.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.