The betting market views the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as a two-horse race on the men’s side of the draw.

Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has seven Wimbledon titles on his mantle, is the odds-on favorite to win the tournament at -165 and the only player relatively close to Djokovic -- at least according to the bookmakers -- is World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who is +340 to win his first Wimbledon and second Grand Slam overall.

No other player is currently listed under +1600 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

With Djokovic and Alcaraz taking up so much of the value, there are bound to be some tempting prices further down the board:

2023 Wimbledon best bets

Andrey Rublev (+9500, FanDuel)

Until he breaks through at a Grand Slam, bookmakers will always offer up long prices on Andrey Rublev at these tournaments. The 25-year-old is nearly a triple-digit longshot despite the fact that he’s spent the better part of three years ranked inside the top-10.

Rublev has been to seven Grand Slam quarterfinals, but he’s lost them all and that’s led to a narrative that he can’t win the big one. Blend in the fact that Wimbledon is the only major where Rublev hasn’t made it to the final eight and you can see why he’s friendless in the market.

But all of this is just providing good betting value on a player who boasts a strong record on grass in his career and is coming off a trip to the final on the lawn at ATP Halle (a 500-level grass tournament), so not only is he comfortable on the surface, but he’s also in good form.

As for his lack of success at Grand Slams, Rublev has a Masters 1000 trophy this year and has been to finals in two other 1000-level events, so it’s not like he can’t compete against this kind of field.

Rublev is a top-10 player in the world but he’s being priced like he’s closer to 20th.- Take the ride.

Cam Norrie (+10000, DraftKings)

A semifinalist at Wimbledon last year, Cam Norrie has been a little more up-and-down than he’d like in 2023. That is not a bad thing for value-hunters looking to back a player who is a real threat to go deep at any Grand Slam.

Known for his agility, fitness and ability to rally, Norrie has the make-up of a player who can punch up against the best of the best, which is attractive at these kind of odds because in all likelihood you’ll need Norrie to pull a stunner or two if he’s going to give you a sweat at this number.

Grigor Dimitrov (+13000, DraftKings)

It’s been a while since Grigor Dimitrov made serious noise at Wimbledon, but the Bulgarian is a former semifinalist at the Championships and has more experience on the grass than just about anybody in this field.

Dimitrov is playing some decent tennis with 10 wins in his last 13 matches and a 4-1 record on grass in 2023. The draw would have to fall to pieces for Dimitrov to have a realistic shot, but that’s not out of the question considering the question marks for everyone behind Djokovic and Alcaraz.

