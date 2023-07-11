Wimbledon: How to bet Chris Eubanks vs. Daniil Mededev in Wednesday’s men’s quarterfinal

Chris Eubanks has been the story of the tournament so far at Wimbledon, but his luck may run out against Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.

It wasn’t so long ago that both of these men met in Miami. Back in March, it was Medvedev who was able to break the mighty Eubanks serve four times en route to a straight forward 6-3, 7-5 win. Though the American has made some drastic improvements in his game since last year, there won’t be too much of a difference between this meeting in March and their match on Wednesday.

Wimbledon prediction: Chris Eubanks vs. Daniil Medvedev analysis

Eubanks is a player who’s going to live and die by his serve. His groundstrokes from the back of the court were a massive issue for years, but he finally found the range on his big forehand to turn it into a more legitimate weapon. Even with that, though, it’s hard to see him being consistent enough to beat Medvedev.

The Russian is one of the best defenders on tour, using his deep court position, length and consistency to make his opponents hit several extra shots. In doing so, he draws errors from his opponents in the same way that Novak Djokovic does. Eubanks made 56 unforced errors in his five-set triumph over Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier this week to 53 winners, and against Medvedev it’s likely he’ll make more errors.

While it’s been a fleeting grass season for Medvedev, he’s still proven here at Wimbledon that he’s a top 10 player on grass. He withstood an onslaught from a few talented grass players in Adrian Mannarino, Marton Fucsovics and Jiri Lehecka to get to this point. Eubanks did beat Cameron Norrie in front of an opposing crowd, but around that it’s hard to say his draw was a tough one. Stefanos Tsitsipas doesn’t classify as a great grass court player and could have performed better against Eubanks.

Medvedev’s ability to extract errors from his opponent’s racquet should be too much for the shaky Eubanks to handle. On top of that, his deep return position and excellent reads should make the Eubanks serve just a bit less dangerous and help the Russian pull away in the match.

The best bet on Wednesday at Wimbledon will be to back Medvedev to win in relatively easy fashion by laying the 4.5 games with the favorite.

The bet: Daniil Medvedev -4.5 games.

