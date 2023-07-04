Casper Ruud has made it pretty clear he doesn’t really take the grass-court season all that seriously. For the second year in a row, the 2023 French Open runner-up didn’t play a single warm-up match for Wimbledon and instead opted for golf plus a vacation after a long couple of months on the clay.

It’s hard to blame Ruud or any of the other young stars who don’t devote much time and effort to grass-court tennis. The grass season is short, it requires a very different skillset compared to other surfaces and very few players have any experience on the lawn.

Casper Ruud vs. Liam Broady pick

Ruud’s out-in-the-open disinterest for grass-court tennis makes him a tricky player to handicap at Wimbledon. On one hand, he doesn’t seem too fussed about competing at the All England Club. But on the other hand, he’s the current World No. 4 and is just a few weeks removed from a Grand Slam Final.

This all adds up to a pretty tricky dance for bookmakers as they can’t set the line too high for Ruud since he’s a vulnerable favorite at Wimbledon, but they also know there would be plenty of people that would be happy to throw down big money on the Norwegian if his price is set too low solely based on the fact that he opted for some leisure time in the build-up for the year’s third Grand Slam.

And because Ruud is a seeded player -- he’s the No. 4 seed at Wimbledon this year -- he’s not going to face the stiffest of competition in the early rounds. Ruud defeated World No. 199 Laurent Lokoli 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, in Round 1 and now will face World No. 142 Liam Broady in the Round of 64. On paper it’s a great draw for a player looking to work his way into the swing of things on grass.

But there are some things pointing to Broady being a potential landmine for Ruud. For one, Broady is an Englishman and will have the crowd behind him at the All England Club. And even though Broady’s record on grass doesn’t inspire much confidence, he’s much more experienced on the surface compared to Ruud. The Stockport native has played 76 professional matches on the lawn, while Ruud has played 10.

Ruud deserves to be the favorite based on talent alone, but his lack of interest and experience in this version of tennis makes Broady worth a play at a good price.

The Bet: Liam Broady +360 (DraftKings)

