Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Here’s how we’re betting Saturday’s welterweight showdown in Las Vegas

It’s a huge weekend in boxing, and we’re ready to share Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford odds, picks and predictions for the welterweight title fight.

Crawford holds the WBO title, but Spence holds the WBA, WBC and IBF titles. Both fighters are undefeated, with 52 knockouts between them.

So, Saturday night’s fight will finally resolve the longstanding debate on who the best welterweight boxer in the world is.

Let’s get into our Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford pick and prediction.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford odds

FanDuel Sportsbook opened this fight with relatively even odds on both sides.

But the odds have changed considerably since:

Errol Spence Jr. ML: +116 Terence Crawford: -146

As you can see, the market has favored Crawford since the odds opened.

Plenty of prop markets are available, but the two largest ones, and the ones I’d look to target, are on the Fight to Go the Distance and Method of Victory markets.

Here’s the former:

Fight to go the Distance – Yes: -220 Fight to go the Distance – No: +170

And here’s the latter:

Errol Spence Jr. by Decision: +200 Errol Spence Jr. by Knockout: +600 Terence Crawford by Decision: +175 Terence Crawford by Knockout: +320 Draw: +1600

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford prediction: Analysis

Spence is taller than Crawford. He’s also stronger and bigger. He leverages his size into explosive power and a strong interior game.

But Crawford has a longer reach than Spence by about two inches. He leverages that reach into an elite defensive and counter-punch game.

Crawford is also quicker and more agile with better footwork. He switches between orthodox and southpaw better than anyone in the sport.

Ultimately, Crawford is the better all-around boxer.

The question is: Can Crawford use his all-around skillset to neutralize Spence’s power advantage for 12 rounds?

I say yes.

Crawford has the agility, speed and footwork to avoid Spence’s aggressive blasts and the counter-game to take advantage of over-aggressive mistakes. Crawford should out-box his opponent in a skill-based battle, while Spence likely only wins in a power-based one.

Floyd Mayweather did it against Manny Pacquiao, after all.

I expect Crawford to dance around Spence and land the necessary punches to win this fight on points. And there’s a plus-money odds wager that perfectly aligns with that analysis.

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. prediction: Pick

Terence Crawford by Decision (+175)

